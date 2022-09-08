Led by two top-10 runners, the Pacific cross country Indians claimed the boys team title of the New Haven Invitational Saturday.
Senior Nick Hunkins placed fourth with a time of 17:46.41 while Ben Smith was 10th overall in 18:22.15.
As a team, Pacific scored 62 points to win by 13 over runner-up Fatima.
“The coaches are so proud of the efforts of each runner and are looking forward to next week’s race,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said.
Union placed third at 93 points while Calvary Lutheran was fourth with 97 points.
Calvary Lutheran senior Kyle Hagemeyer was the individual champion in 17:21.47.
Union sophomore Taylor Meyer was second in 17:30.42. Calvary Lutheran had the third-place finisher in junior Jaxson Jobe, who finished in 17:46.92.
After Hunkins was Bourbon senior Bryan Payne (17:51.35). Casey Haddox-Harvey, a Columbia Academy junior, placed sixth in 17:59.27.
Union senior Bryson Pickard placed seventh in 18:04.20.
Rounding out the top 10 were Owensville’s Felix Guerrero (18:05.40), Hermann’s Nolan Kopp (18:17.80) and Smith.
Pacific’s other runners were Dylan Stout (13th in 18:40.93, Sean Wigger (24th in 19:46.52) and Noah Carrico (34th in 20:43.12).
Union’s other finishers were Nick Bollinger (23rd in 19:45.35), Tyler Lutes (43rd in 21:22.05) and Aiden Borgmann (58th in 24:42.43).
St. Francis Borgia junior Jacob Posinski led his team with a 19th-place finish in 19:24.31.
Borgia’s other two runners were Trevor Lebish (39th in 20:55.40) and Zach Mort (42nd in 21:88.88).
Jose Romo-Vazquez, a junior, led New Haven with a 20th-place finish in 19:38.48. Andrew Rethemeyer was 31st in 20:18.94 and David Otten ran 54th in 22:53.24.
Rounding out the team standings were St. Dominic (106), Owensville (106), Lighthouse Prep (160), Bourbon (166) and New Bloomfield (182).
