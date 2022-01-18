Three Indians made it to the top of the podium Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament in Owensville, and so did Pacific.
Scoring 174.5 points, the Pacific boys won the conference wrestling tournament, outpointing runner-up St. James by just 7.5 points.
St. James finished with a tally of 167, followed by Sullivan (149.5), St. Clair (140.5), Owensville (128) and Union (66.5).
Warren Fiedler (132 pounds), Dominic Calvin (182) and Blake McKay (220) each rose to the top of their brackets to win individual conference titles.
“We had a lot of unsung heroes, hat didn’t necessarily win a medal, but without them we wouldn’t have been able to win the conference,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “It was an all-hands-on-deck performance. It was our first time being healthy and able to field a full lineup, and it was awesome to see us get rewarded for it.”
The Indians also had four runners-up in their weight classes — Timothy Link (106), Ethan Flaherty (120), Caden Browning (126) and Nathaniel Knaff (285).
Fabian Perez (195) placed third. Tyler Blake (113), Dylan Stout (138), Austin Tennyson (152), Izach Reeder (160) and Cameron Reece (170) each finished fourth.
Fielder went 3-1 to top the 132 pounders, pinning St. James’ Dakota Kurtti (1:33) and Owensville’s Aries Nicholas (0:48), and earning a 16-4 major decision over Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom.
Fielder fell to St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate by pin in 2:33.
“I was a little worried about Warren because he cut quite a bit of weight,” Knott said. “He used his first couple of matches to get used to it. When that pin happened, I thought there was not way we were going to be able to win the conference, but Warrant completely redeemed himself in his final match (against Ransom).”
Both Kurtti and Ransom pinned Shoemate, allowing Fiedler to finish tied with the best record with Ransom, the division’s runner-up, while holding the head-to-head advantage.
Calvin swept his way to five straight wins, starting with a pair of decisions, 9-5 over Union’s Lucas Hoekel and 7-5 against Owensville’s Landon Kramme. He then pinned St. James’ Seth Keeney (4:22) and Sullivan’s Bennett Scherrell (1:11) before finishing with an 8-6 decision over St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders.
Sanders broke a 6-6 tie against Sanders with a takedown early in the third period and was able to maintain control of his opponent through the final buzzer.
“Calvin wrestled a little hesitant all day,” Knott said. “In his finals match, he opened up a bit more. He got his offense on his feet going and looked much better on top.”
McKay also went 5-0, winning all five of his matches by pin. McKay topped Union’s Bradley Scott (2:23), St. James’ Jed Hitch (5:19), Sullivan’s Jacob Patton (3:45), Owensville’s Brent Helmig (2:48) and St. Clair’s Trevor Girardier (1:21).
“It was awsome to see him put together five solid matches in a row,” Knott said. “He had the pivotal match for us against the St. James kid, Hitch. To me, that was the key match of the whole tournament.”
Link posted a 1-1 record, pinning Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship, but falling in a 9-5 decision to St. James’ Luke Marlatt.
Flaherty went 1-1 with a 20-3 technical fall win over St. Clair’s Creek Hughes, but he was pinned by Owensville’s Conner Roach (3:12).
Knaff won two of his three matches, pinning St. James’ Tyler Skaggs (0:21) and Sullivan’s Cayden Thacker (2:34), but was pinned by Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker (3:22).
Perez posted a 2-2 mark with wins by pin over St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel (3:59) and by a 6-2 decision against Owensville’s Elijah Wilson. Perez lost a 10-1 major decision to St. James’ Beau Dodd and was pinned by Sullivan’s Jordan Rice (0:12).
Blake did not record a match win, taking losses by pin against Owensville’s Michael Martin (0:36), St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (0:35) and St. James’ Blake Marlatt (2:16).
Stout finished with a 2-3 record, getting a 4-2 decision win against St. James’ Ty Yates and an 11-2 major decision over Owensville’s Timothy Winterbauer. However, he was pinned by Union’s Elia Neely (0:25), St. Clair’s Bass Hughes (1:18) and Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy (0:41).
Reeder went 1-3 with a medical forfeit win over Owensville’s Gerrit VanBerkel and losses by pin to St. James’ Cameron Pankey (1:18), Sullivan’s Ty Shetley (2:59) and St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (1:30).
Reece went 2-3, scoring pins in his last two matches over Sullivan’s Austin Brock (2:40) and St. Clair’s Lane Sohn (0:53). He was pinned by Owensville’s Alan Kopp (2;33), Union’s Bowen Ward (2:45) and St. James’ Carter Wilfong (0:35).
Pacific hosted a quadrangular dual Thursday. The Indians will next take the mats Saturday at the 141 Rumble in Fenton, starting at 9 a.m.