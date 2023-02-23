With one district champion and three runners-up the journey will continue this season for the Pacific boys wrestling Indians.
Pacific will send four boys through to the Class 3 Championships Friday and Saturday in Columbia.
The four, senior Blake McKay, juniors Caden Browning and Nathaniel Knaff and sophomore Timothy Link, qualified by placing in the top four of their weight classes at the Class 3 District 1 Tournament this past Friday and Saturday in Farmington.
Pacific ranked fifth as a team in the district with 100.5 points, trailing just Hillsboro (328), Farmington (196.5), De Soto (129.5) and Windsor (128.5).
“We fell short of where we would have liked to have been in the team standings, but overall had a solid tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Our goal going in was to finish in the top three. (We) lost one of our guys to sickness the day of, which hurt us, and had a couple others fall short of where they needed to get to in the brackets. We were able to get four into the finals, which was a huge success.”
Link won the individual district crown at 113 pounds, winning all three of his matches. He pinned Sikeston’s Connor Lawrence (2:27) and Farmington’s Oakley Johns (0:22) to reach the finals, where he won a 6-2 decision over Hillsboro’s Gabe Bennett.
“Tim Link showed why he’s one of the top 113 pounders in Class 3,” Knott said. “He dominated his way to the finals and then was able to pick up a dominant decision win in the finals against a Hillsboro kid that he lost to last season. He’s wrestling on a great level right now and if he continues he will find himself on the state podium next weekend.”
Browning (126 pounds), McKay (215) and Knaff (285) each finished as the runner-up in their divisions.
Browning pinned Festus’ Nehemiah Ford (3:20) and won a 10-7 decision over Windsor’s Luke Patterson before falling to Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander (15-0, 2:00) in the district finals.
“Caden Browning was able to get two gutsy wins to punch his ticket to the district finals,” Knott said. “He was in a back-and-forth match on Friday night with an extremely athletic kid out of Festus and we were able to secure the fall. His semifinal match was the key. We dropped a match to Patterson earlier in the season. (We) learned some things in that match and were able to execute for the most part on Saturday. Caden is a wild man. I really feel he could make some noise next weekend in a very competitive weight class.”
McKay defeated Windsor’s Riley Weisner (4:25) and Vianney’s Sam Berger (4-2) to reach the finals. Hillsboro’s Hunter Rhodes got the championship win in 4:41.
“Blake McKay was able to get to the finals by avenging a loss from a couple weeks ago in the quarters against Windsor and getting a solid win in the semis,” Knott said. “We benefited from a great draw in the bracket. In the finals, I felt we were wrestling tough with a really solid kid from Hillsboro. Going to have to find a way to score points in tighter matches against the top guys next week. If we can do that, Blake is another one that can open some eyes next week at state.”
Knaff scored three pins to reach the finals, defeating Confluence’s Christopher Williams (1:35), Sikeston’s Kobe Bryant (2:15) and Hillsboro’s Griffin Morris (4:15). De Soto’s Isaac Foeller secured the final win against Knaff in 2:59.
“We have been without him for about a month,” Knott said. “It was great to get him back and watch him dominate his way to the finals. (He) picked up three falls to earn his second straight trip to the district finals. In the finals, we ran into one of the top guys in Class 3 at heavyweight. I still feel we could have had a closer match. Looking forward to watching Peanut get after it next week. If he wrestles like he’s capable of, he can find himself on the podium as well.”
Freshman Lucas Tennyson (150) made it to the bubble round before his season was ended by a 7-6 decision loss to Sikeston’s Blayne McDermott.
In prior matches, Tennyson picked up a 17-1 technical fall (4:59) on Festus’ Dawson Tucker and pinned Windsor’s Brian Schenck (2:08). Parkway West’s Tommy Wehmeister scored the first win over Tennyson in the quarterfinal round in a 5-3 decision.
“We knew the match in the quarters was the key to qualifying,” Knott said. “He made some freshman mistakes in that one and dropped a close decision. Really liked the way he bounced back on Saturday and he nearly beat a much better wrestler in the blood round. (It) just wasn’t in the cards this year. Lucas is going to be a force for us in the next three years.”
Also competing for the Indians were Mason Link (106), Brock Webb (120), Tate Martin (132), Tyler Blake (138), Dylan Stout (144), Cameron Shouse (165), Austin Tennyson (175) and Israel Guenzler (190).
Mason Link sandwiched a 5-4 decision win over Webster Groves’ Michael Corrigan between losses to Rockwood Summit’s Michael Rossomanno (2-0) and Windsor’s Ethan Anders (7-1).
Webb gained a pin over Webster Groves’ Ben Kane (4:28), but fell to Hillsboro’s Jordan Penick (16-0, 3:39) and Sikeston’s Anthony Lindsey (19-7).
Martin went 0-2 against Hillsboro’s Jackson Tucker (1:06) and Sikeston’s Tristan Leavitt (6-5).
Blake opened with a win over North County’s Jon Moore (6:32), but then fell in back-to-back encounters with De Soto’s Drake Peeler (1:13) and Vianney’s Josh Schmitt (8-2).
Stout dropped a pair of matches to Cape Girardeau Central’s Valdi Zalite (10-4) and De Soto’s Hunter Adams (4:52).
Shouse won his second of three bouts by pin over Webster Groves’ Jacob Ingraham (1:50). in his other two matches, Shouse was pinned by Farmington’s Owen Birkner (2:17) and Sikeston’s Sam Lancaster (3:47).
Austin Tennyston finished with an 0-2 record after matches against Parkway West’s Mason Cummins (6-5) and Festus’ Dylan Johnson (3:41).
Guenzler lost to Hillsboro’s Nicholas Green (3:54) and Vianney’s Turner Hunsaker (4:20).
Class 3’s first round matches begin at 8:15 a.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. The class resumes Saturday at 8 a.m. with the semifinals and third round of wrestlebacks.