Both Pacific and Borgia went to national events in Orlando, Fla.
Pacific competed in the Dance Team Union Championships Feb. 22-23, prior to the Missouri Dance Team Association Championships.
Pacific placed sixth in the Varsity Team (Mix) category.
“The team placed sixth overall in the finals for the Mix team routine,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Barnes said. “We are so blessed and thankful to our friends, family and community businesses who helped us pay our way to Nationals.”
Pacific also competed in Hip Hop at the Dance team Union event.
Borgia went to the National Dance Alliance Championships in Orlando, Fla., March 5-7.
“The girls like to watch old Starry Knights dances from years past and try to make their dances look even better,” Borgia Head Coach Kayla Eckelkamp said. “They also have a really special bond as both teammates and friends, so when they dance, they always try to be the best they can be for the team.”
The Starry Knights reached the finals and were ranked 17th in Medium Varsity — Jazz.
Borgia recorded a raw score of 53.78 out of a possible 60. The performance score was 89.633.
Tennessee’s Brentwood Academy was the event winner with a raw score of 58.64 and a performance score of 97.7333.
Borgia was 20th in the Medium Varsity — Pom finals with a raw score of 54.66 and a performance score of 91.1.
Lake Central High School of Indiana won the event with a raw score of 57.08 and a performance score of 95.1333.
Borgia was 15th after the preliminary round with a raw score of 54.8 and a performance score of 91.3333.
In the preliminary round, the team was ranked 19th in Medium Varsity — Jazz with a raw score of 53.24 out of a possible 60. The performance score was 88.733.
The team competed in Medium Varsity — Hip Hop, placing 19th in the preliminary round with a raw score of 50.88 and a performance score of 84.3.