The Pacific AA pitching staff ended the week on a 17-inning shutout streak.
Pacific (14-8-1) shut out St. Peters twice in Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 16-0 and 14-0.
Both games, played at St. Peters, concluded after just five innings.
The shutout streak goes back to the final two innings of a doubleheader with the Midwest Rage Monday and includes Thursday’s shutout win against Valmeyer.
In Saturday’s second contest, Tyler Anderson and Jayden Mach tossed a combined one-hitter.
Stephen Loeffel tossed the complete game in the first contest.
The staff has had plenty of run support.
“For the last three games in total, we have tallied 47 runs to the opposition’s zero, and I can’t recall another time like that in my career as a coach,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “I’m very proud of the boys as they continue to display their hitting prowess as the summer begins to wind down.”
First Game
The game remained scoreless into the third inning until Pacific pushed across the first three runs.
The fourth inning was again the big one for Pacific with 10 runs crossing the plate.
Pacific gained a final three runs in the fifth inning.
In five innings pitched, Loeffel allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
“Stephen Loeffel pitched another fantastic game for us in the first game, pounding the strike zone and going right after St. Peters,” Bruns said.
Pacific rapped out 11 hits, led by three from Jack Meyer, including two doubles. Meyer stole two basees, drove in four runs and scored three.
Ian Groom tripled, singled and walked with two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Loeffel singled twice with three RBIs.
Tanner Biedenstein singled twice, walked, drove in two runs and scored once.
Carter Myers doubled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Faolin Kreienkamp singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Tyler Anderson walked twice, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne drew three walks and was hit by a pitch. He stole a base and scored once.
Weston Kulick walked, drove in a run and scored twice.
Sam Knotts scored twice and Ayden Biedenstein once.
Second Game
Anderson started and tossed four innings, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.
“In the second game, Tyler Anderson worked past a couple walks and really settled down to give us some quality innings as well,” Bruns said.
Mach struck out the side in his one inning of work.
Four Pacific batters had a multi-hit game as the team combined for 12 knocks.
Mach’s double was the only hit to go for extra abases. He also drove in a run, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Tanner Biedenstein singled twice, drove in two runs, stole a base and scored.
Payne singled twice, scored twice, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Anderson singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice with one RBI.
Meyer singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Loeffel singled, drove in a run and scored.
Knotts walked, scored and drove in a run.
Kreienkamp walked and drove in a run.
Groom scored once.
Pacific concludes the season Friday in a doubleheader rematch with St. Peters at Pacific, starting at 6 p.m.