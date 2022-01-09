The first night at the Battle in Bourbon was an exciting one for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
Pacific (2-6) erased a 15-point deficit Tuesday to come from behind and defeat Viburnum (2-4) in the first round of the tournament, 46-45.
“Pacific came out slow in the first three quarters, struggling to get the ball in the basket and get a stop on defense,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “(We were) down by 15 at one point, but we didn’t give up. Lexi Clark had a big second half, scoring 15 points.”
A trip by Molly Prichard to the free-throw line in the waning seconds gave Pacific the one-point lead and the team was able to hold Viburnum off at the buzzer.
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
As the No. 4 seed, the win sends the Lady Indians into the championship semifinals against top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy (14-0) Saturday at 4 p.m. Pacific’s second round game, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed due to poor travel conditions.
Other first round winners included Laquey over Bourbon and Grandview over Belle.