The score was so nice, they did it twice.
Pacific (9-0) earned two more baseball victories Saturday, defeating Harrisburg (5-9), 7-0 and 7-0.
“It took us a little bit to start the scoring on offense,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “ We had a couple chances of really breaking things open but didn’t come up with that big hit.”
The games marked three consecutive shutouts for the Indians, a streak that includes Thursday’s 10-0 victory over Hermann.
The last time Pacific opened the season with nine consecutive victories was in 2012, a year where the Indians started with 14 wins in a row before finishing with a 19-4 record.
First game
Pacific opened with three runs in the bottom of the first before adding another run in the second inning and three in the fifth.
Wesley Branson and Xavian Cox split pitching duties, holding the visiting Bulldogs to just three hits in the opening matchup of the doubleheader.
Branson started and went three innings, striking out three while allowing two hits and five walks.
“Branson was effectively wild on the mound,” Reed said. “He had trouble throwing a secondary pitch for a strike, so he was pretty much throwing fastballs every pitch. Our defense was solid again. They had a couple of innings where they had runners in scoring position, and we worked out of those innings.”
Cox tossed four innings, striking out five while allowing one hit and no walks.
“He was throwing two pitches for strikes,” Reed said. “They only got one hit off of him. He pounded the zone and let our defense work.”
Leadoff hitter Trevor Klund connected for three singles, stole two bases, scored once and drove in three runs.
Ethan Simpson doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Weston Kulick singled twice.
Cole Hansmann doubled, was hit by two pitches and scored.
Jack Meyer singled, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Broser, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Matt Reincke singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Second game
Pacific waited until the second inning to get on the scoreboard in the rematch.
The Indians tallied two runs in the second, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Jake Collier was the winning pitcher. In 5.1 innings, he fanned 11 batters while allowing no runs on two hits and no walks.
“We gave freshman Jake Collier his first start and he got after it,” Reed said. “Pretty nice outing for the freshmen. They had one chance to score when a ball got past Myers with a runner on third. Carter got to the ball quickly and made a nice throw to Jake covering home for the put out. Was great to see Jake come out and throw like that and get his first win.”
Broser finished out the game. In 1.2 innings, he struck out two and walked one with no hits.
Klund was once again a strong presence at the top of the lineup with four singles. He scored once and drove in one.
Carter Myers also had a four-hit game with four singles and two runs batted in.
Hansmann doubled, walked and scored.
Ayden Biedenstein doubled and scored.
Simpson singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Meyer singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne singled and drove in a run.
Matthew Reincke singled and scored twice.
Kulick drew a walk.
Pregame
Prior to the start of Saturday’s games, Pacific retired No. 10 in honor of Matt Leary, who played on two district championship teams and represented the Indians in one state tournament. He died in 2012.
His mother and stepfather, Michele and Steve Johnson, threw out and caught the ceremonial first pitch.
“One of Matt’s goals was to come back and coach at Pacific,” Reed said. “So, now we have him there with us every day.”
The Indians were scheduled to play Washington Monday, but the game was rained out. The team next plays Thursday at 4:30 p.m., hosting unbeaten Union in Four Rivers Conference play.
Pacific and Union were supposed to meet in the finals of the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament three weeks ago, but the final round was washed out by inclement weather.