Who can keep pace with the Indians on the diamond this spring?
After an undefeated league campaign with eight starters coming back, the Indians are out to try to top the Four Rivers Conference again.
Head Coach Jeff Reed returns for his 27th season, assisted by Coaches Scott Brown, Ryan Carter and Cody Kelley.
“I think (our team) gained a lot of experience,” Reed said of last season. “(I) think they know they can compete with the good teams. (We) added some St. Louis schools to the schedule (this year) to better prepare us for districts.”
The Indians had 50 players come out for the team, 40 of which were retained for a position at one of the program’s three levels.
Pacific went 18-3 overall in 2022 with a strong pitching rotation, one of the primary reasons why.
Returning seniors Jack Meyer and Weston Kulick pitched the most innings in 2022.
Meyer, the staff ace and defending Four Rivers Conference player of the year, went 5-2 with a 1.20 earned run average and 41 strikeouts in 41 innings. He was able to outduel Union’s Kaden Motley in the de facto conference championship game, a 3-2 Pacific win.
Meyer added to his prowess on the mound with a .302 batting average, three doubles, five stolen bases and 17 runs batted in.
Kulick tossed 33 innings and earned a 6-1 record with a 1.89 ERA, striking out 30. He batted .283 with four doubles and 11 runs batted in.
A freshman phenom last year, Jake Collier burst onto the scene with a three-inning perfect game against Bishop DuBourg that was shortened to three innings by the mercy rule. Collier struck out all nine batters he faced in the contest.
Collier threw 22 total innings on the season without giving up an earned run. He struck out 38 batters.
The rotation has extra depth in senior Cole Hansmann, juniors Xavian Cox, Ethan Broser and Drew Beffa and sophomore Trey Kulick.
The only position without a returning starter is behind the plate, where Reed said two top options have already emerged on the back end of the battery.
“Ayden Biedenstein will start at the catching position,” Reed said. “That’s really the only spot we have open from last year. Joey Mach, when healthy, will push for some time behind the plate as well.”
Mach is an experienced catcher from summer Legion ball.
Broser, the starting center fielder, leads the Pacific batting lineup after batting .526 (30-57) in 2022 with three doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases, 21 runs scored and 17 runs batted in.
Three of Pacific’s returning seniors batted above the .400 mark last spring — starting second baseman Ethan Simpson (.426), starting left fielder Trevor Klund (.424) and fourth outfielder Cole Hansmann (.438).
Klund clubbed five doubles, drove in 24 runs and led the team in runs scored (32) and stolen bases (24).
Simpson rapped out four doubles with 23 runs scored and 16 runs batted in.
Hansmann got just 16 at-bats in 2022, but collected two doubles and five singles while driving in three runs.
Senior Andrew Payne rounds out the outfield, starting in right field. Payne was a .302 batter last season with a home run, a triple, four doubles and a team high 21 runs batted in.
When not on the mound, Weston Kulick can be expected to be seen starting at third base and Meyer at shortstop. Seniors Mason Snider (shortstop) and Matt Reincke (first base) round out the uber-experienced infield.
The Indians have some up-and-comers ready to compete for field time with the veterans as well.
“Colton Kossuth, freshman, could push for a little time in the outfield,” Reed said. “Connor Mooney will push for some AB’s. He has a little pop in his bat.”
Pacific opens the season at the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament Friday, where the defending league champions are the No. 1 seed.
Pacific plays No. 8 New Haven in the tournament’s first round Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Owensville.