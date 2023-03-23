The Indians have a chance to repeat as Four Rivers Conference Tournament champions.
Pacific (2-0) won in the tournament’s semifinal round Monday, 7-0, over St. Clair (1-1) at Owensville.
To win it all, the Indians will have to win a rematch of last year’s championship game against Union. Since weather impacted the proper final of the tournament last year, the teams opted to use their regular conference play meeting to decide the winner with Pacific clinching both the conference’s 2022 season title and tournament title in one swoop.
The championship game is set for 7 p.m. at Union Wednesday.
Pacific’s bats staked starter Weston Kulick to a lead in the second inning with a five-run rally.
The Indians added two more tallies in the bottom of the third to conclude the scoring.
“Overall, a good day for the Indians,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We are still finding some things that we need to clean up defensively. Offensively, we are getting some good production from the lineup.”
Pacific’s senior righty, Kulick, and sophomore left-hander, Jake Collier, teammed up for the shutout on the mound Monday.
“Their starting pitcher did a great job of throwing strikes while commanding two or three pitches, which kept our team off balance at the plate,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “We couldn’t really get much going against him.”
St. Clair claimed two hits in its scorebook while Pacific credited the Bulldogs with just one hit.
Kulick fired five innings of one-hit ball while striking out six and walking one,, according to the Indians’ scoresheet.
“Weston Kulick pitched five innings did a great job on the mound,” Reed said. “He gave up one hit, had one walk and had six strike outs. He did a great job.”
Collier pitched the final two innings, striking out five and walking two while not allowing a hit.
Ethan Broser doubled, singled twice, stole a base and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Jack Meyer singled twice and scored.
Trevor Klund doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in three.
Colton Kossuth singled, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Cole Hansmann walked and scored.
Kulick walked and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Mason Snider drove in a run.
Jayden Fitzgerald pitched the first three innings for St. Clair. He was charged with seven runs on seven hits and three walks, recording one strikeout.
“I feel like he gave us a very good quality start,” Rodrigue said. “We had the one bad inning in the second where we should of got out of the inning but our shortstop made a costly error that ended up contributing to five unearned runs. But Jayden is a guy that will get many opportunities to have a big impact on our team. I love how much he competes and loves the game of baseball. You can see it in how he plays.”
Cameron Teems pitched the next two innings without allowing a run. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit.
“It was a pleasure to see because Cameron is a junior for us and has worked hard in the winter to contribute to our team this year,” Rodrigue said. “We will definitely need him this year in different roles to help our team win games.”
Ty Record finished the game with one shutout inning. He walked one and allowed one hit.
“He’s another guy that will need to play a major role on our pitching staff for this year and next year,” Rodrigue said.
Fitzgerald was credited with a single for St. Clair in both scorebooks.
Rodrigue also credited Anthony Broeker with a hit.
St. Clair will play Sullivan for third place in the tournament Wednesday. Sullivan is hosting that game at 7 p.m.
New Haven against St. James is the preceding game at Sullivan Wednesday for seventh place in the tournament at 4:30 p.m.
Owensville and Hermann play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Union in the consolation game with the championship contest to follow.