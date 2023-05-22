Five runs for the No. 5 seed.
That proved enough to send Pacific (20-10) through to the Class 5 District 5 baseball semifinals as the No. 5 Indians topped No. 4 Jefferson City (16-14) Wednesday at Washington’s South Point Field, 5-3.
Pacific advances to play the district’s top seed, Washington, Friday at 4 p.m. at Union after the Blue Jays edged by No. 8 Rolla in the first round, 1-0.
Pacific battered Jefferson City’s top pitching prospect, sophomore Jordan Martin, for nine hits in Wednesday’s contest.
“This was a big one, specially the arm that we saw tonight,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “I don’t know what his record was on the mound. Some intimidation can come in on some of the hitters, but at times we dug in there and competed and got the big at-bats when we needed them.”
The biggest knock was a two-run home run by junior center fielder Ethan Broser during a three-run rally in the top of the sixth.
Pacific sophomore pitcher / first baseman Jake Collier and senior catcher-third baseman Mason Snider joined Broser in posting multi-hit games off Jefferson City’s big right-hander.
“Jake Collier was huge at the plate today,” Reed said. “(Snider) did great in that No. 2 hole. He had a couple fastballs in he was able to turn on, and he had a curveball that he turned on for a hit. That bomb by Broser was just the icing on the cake.”
Collier also outbattled Martin from the rubber, tossing six innings with three unearned runs allowed after an error was followed up by a Ryan Tadsen home run for the Jays in the bottom of the sixth.
Collier fanned seven batters and allowed seven hits with one walk.
Xavian Cox came out of the bullpen to earn the save with a shutout seventh inning, striking out one.
Collier posted two doubles and a single at the dish, driving in the game’s first two runs in the top of the fourth.
Broser added to his big fly with a double and scored twice.
Snider singled twice and scored twice.
Andrew Payne and Cox each singled.
Jack Meyer drove in a run via sacrifice fly.
Colton Kossuth, running for Collier, stole a base.
Martin’s pitching line included nine strikeouts, no walks, five runs and nine hits over seven innings.
Tadsen paced the Jays’ offense with three hits. On top of his home run, he doubled, singled, scored and drove in two.
Ethan Lipp, Brody Johns, Dylan Wallace and William Carroll each singled.
Cole Heller drew a walk.
Johns and Martin each scored a run. Johns drove in one.
The other district semifinal Friday pits No. 3 St. Francis Borgia against No.7 Capital City Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The final round will bring the tournament back to Washington Monday for a 4 p.m. championship game.
