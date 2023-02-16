The Lady Indians are sending two wrestlers to state.
Pacific junior Zoe Fisher and freshman Dani Gullet rose to the top of their brackets Friday and Saturday in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at St. Clair.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Indians are sending two wrestlers to state.
Pacific junior Zoe Fisher and freshman Dani Gullet rose to the top of their brackets Friday and Saturday in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at St. Clair.
Fisher was the 120-pound district champion and Gullet took home the 145-pound district title.
Both will move on to the Class 1 girls state championship meet in Columbia Feb. 22-23.
St. Clair was the district’s team champion with 149 points. Pacific was 10th with 52 points.
Fisher started her tournament in the quarterfinal round where she pinned Westminster Christian Academy’s Kyndal Brown in 1:42.
That was her lone match Friday. In Saturday’s semifinals, Fisher defeated St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani in 5:23.
Fisher finished the tournament with a third pin, topping Ste. Genevieve’s Hollyn Zangaro in 53 seconds.
Gullet wrestled twice Friday, pinning STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley wrestler Chelsey Boehmer (1:20) and Windsor’s Reese Ronzio (1:41).
That advanced her to the semifinal round Saturday where she pinned Sikeston’s Shanell Williams in 2:57.
In the final round, Gullet won a 3-0 decision over Brentwood’s Annsleigh Alexander.
Marissa Johnson also represented the Lady Indians, but was pinned in two rounds Friday to conclude her season.
Johnson first fell to St. Pius X (Festus) wrestler Sophie Meyer (2:52) and then was pinned by Union’s Destiny Vlcek in 1:31.
Fisher will take a 31-9 season record into the state tournament. Gullet carries a record of 32-4.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.