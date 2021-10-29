The top seed held up Monday in the Class 4 District 9 volleyball semifinals.
Pacific (15-12-1) topped tournament host Union (11-18-1), the No. 5 seed in the district, in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18.
Pacific advances to play the district’s No. 2 seed, Rolla (20-12-3), in the championship match Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pacific turned to sophomore Miah Bonds in the role of setter for the contest after regular starter Lauren Langenbacher was out sick.
“It’s definitely been a struggle to get used to our new setter,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “She comes out and is working as hard as she can. It’s just a matter of can we get used to her in time for our next game.”
Bonds finished with 36 assists and seven digs in the contest.
Union took a set from the top seed but also made the Lady Indians fight back from behind in the first few sets.
“We came out really strong,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We had a plan that didn’t really come through, so we went back to our normal (play). They have some very talented hitters, and their defense plays really hard. We just couldn’t find the open places on the court.”
Freshman Caroline Tomlinson knocked down 17 kills for the Lady Indians, adding four blocks, nine digs, two assists and one ace.
“Caroline’s been the star this year,” Brammeier said. “She’s come out every game wanting it, working hard. She’s really stepping up to fill that middle role. She’s definitely been a big impact, not just attacking, but with serving and defense as well.”
Erin Brooks recorded eight kills and seven blocks.
Annie Tomlinson notched six kills, two blocks and four digs.
Brenna Moore blocked eight with four kills and two digs.
Kamryn Bukowsky posted 20 digs, Maygen Adair 12 digs and Sophie Deusinger 10 digs.
Deusinger also served three aces.
Sophia Helling led the Union attack with 17 kills, adding 23 digs and one block.
Addison Williford punched down nine kills with one block and eight digs.
Kirsten Bockhorst recorded six kills and one dig.
Sophie Eagan posted five kills, two blocks and five digs.
Lilly Wiskur killed three and blocked two with five digs and one assist.
Lanie Reed made two kills and one block.
Rachel Bolte contributed 20 assists and five digs.
Katherine Bolte passed 17 assists and made six digs.
Aubrie Brown recorded 35 digs, Aubrie Golus 18 digs and Izzy Zagarri one dig.
“Our team has a lot of talent this year,” Getman said. “We just struggle to stay strong and diminish the number of errors we’re making. Pacific just outplayed us tonight. They made fewer errors than we did.”
Whichever team emerges from Tuesday’s championship match between Pacific and Rolla will host a sectional match Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the District 10 champion, either Jefferson City or Bolivar.