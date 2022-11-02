One little, two little ...
It’s three little Pacific Indians who will be running on to the Class 4 Cross Country Championships this season after qualifying at the Class 4 District 2 race Saturday in Nixa.
One little, two little ...
Senior Nick Hunkins and freshmen Grace Dryer and Ben Smith are each continuing their seasons by virtue of a top 30 finish in the district race.
“(The boys) capped off an awesome season with that performance,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “ Grace also broke our school record in the 5k during her state qualifying race. Grace’s time was 20:25.38. Coach (Lindsay) Lee and I are so proud of our athletes and their accomplishments this season.”
Pacific’s boys ranked sixth in the district’s team standings with 179 points. West Plains (61), Willard (77), Webb City (122) and Rolla (129) all advanced.
The Lady Indians scored 262 points and ranked 11th in the girls team standings. West Plains won the district with 49 points.
Also qualifying for state in the team competition were Rolla (91), Bolivar (101) and Webb City (101).
Dryer had the top finish of any Pacific runner Saturday, ranking 13th in the district with a time of 20:25.38.
Hunkins (17:18) and Smith (17:25.74) were 17th and 19th, respectively, in the boys race.
Sophomore Dylan Stout was the third runner to finish for the Pacific boys, coming across the finish line in 18:03.63 to place 36th.
Also running were sophomore Sean Wigger (41st, 18:19.33), senior Noah Carrico (66th, 19:25.2), sophomore Gage Brown (85th, 20:08.84) and freshman Mason Link (97th, 20:34.2).
Following Dryer for the Lady Indians were senior Aleyna Daniel (55th, 22:36.84), junior Lauryn Schwierjohn (63rd, 22:58.27), freshman Ruby Jones (73rd, 23:39.85), sophomore Bella Jones (75h, 23:50.29), senior Carly Vaughn (83rd, 24:51.87) and senior Ella Murphy (99th, 26:45.84).
