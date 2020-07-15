Playing a pair at home Saturday, the Pacific Post 320 AA baseball team swept Kirkwood.
Pacific (10-7-1) took the opener at Pacific High School, 6-3, and completed the sweep with a 14-2 victory in the nightcap.
First Game
In the opener, Pacific scored a run in the bottom of the first and added another run in the third. Pacific scored twice in the fourth to lead 4-0.
Kirkwood scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth. Pacific responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and finished it with a scoreless top of the seventh inning.
Pacific outhit Kirkwood, 10-4. The host team made two of the game’s three errors.
Stephen Loeffel pitched six innings for the win. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 Kirkwood batters.
“We got a great start from Stephen on the mound, and he also was perfect at the plate going 3-3,” Pacific Coach Ryan Carter said. “He was on cruise control until we ran into a little trouble in the sixth.”
Tanner Biedenstein finished out the game, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Loeffel helped himself out offensively with three hits.
Tyler Anderson, Jayden Mach and Faolin Kreienkamp had two hits apiece. Kreienkamp tripled.
Cater Myers homered.
“Offensively, we had production up and down the lineup,” Carter said. “We had a lot of guys putting some good swings on the ball. Carter (Myers) had a hard line drive that left the park to keep the energy up for us in the fourth. It was great to see Faolin bust out with a couple big hits, including a triple.”
Jack Meyer drew a pair of walks. Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch.
Tyler Klund stole three bases. Anderson had one steal.
Loeffel added a sacrifice fly.
Kreienkamp scored two runs. Anderson, Meyer, Myers and Mach scored once.
Loeffel drove in two runs. Anderson, Meyer, Payne and Myers each had one RBI.
Ethan McGinnis went the distance for Kirkwood, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
McGinnis tripled while Brendan Stein doubled and Kyle Harre and Nick Bonczkowski singled. Jake Schmidt and Sean Crosier both walked.
Second Game
Post 320 made short work of the second game, winning in five innings, 14-2.
“Our bats rolled over into Game 2 with 12 hits, most of which came from the bottom part of the lineup,” said Carter. “We were fortunate to take advantage of walks and errors as well offensively.”
The teams switched roles, which allowed Pacific to strike first. Post 320 put four runs on the board in the top of the first.
Kirkwood got one run back in the bottom of the inning, but Pacific made it 8-1 in the top of the second and 11-1 after three innings.
Kirkwood scored its second run in the fourth, but Pacific added three more runs in the top of the fifth and won it on the run rule after holding in the bottom of the frame.
Pacific outhit Kirkwood, 12-1, and Kirkwood made eight errors to Pacific’s three.
Anderson pitched for Pacific and held Kirkwood to two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out nine.
“We also had another great pitching performance this time by Tyler Anderson,” Carter said.
Kulick was the hitting star with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Payne and Ayden Biedenstein each had two hits. Payne doubled.
Anderson, Mach, Kreienkamp, Ian Groom and Corben Savory each singled.
Anderson walked three times. Mach, Myers and Kulick walked once. Klund was hit by a pitch.
Tanner Biedenstein, Ayden Biedenstein and Payne contributed sacrifice flies.
Kreienkamp stole three bases. Meyer and Myers each had two swipes. Kulick added one steal.
Kreienkamp scored four runs. Myers scored three times. Klund had two runs. Meyer, Payne, Tanner Biedenstein, Groom and Kulick each scored once.
Payne drove in four runs. Kulick and Ayden Biedenstein drove in three runs apiece. Tanner Biedenstein and Savory each had one RBI.
“Andrew, Ayden and Weston had big games at the plate, collecting multiple RBIs for us,” Carter said. “I’m very happy with how we have been playing lately.”
Jake Schmidt, Stein and Jacob McEneny pitched for Kirkwood. Combined, they allowed 14 runs (three earned) on 12 hits, six walks and one hit batter. They struck out three.
Bonczkowski had the lone Kirkwood hit, a single.
Harre and Matt Kluba scored the runs. Kluba and McGinnis posted the RBIs.