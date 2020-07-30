Make it two more shutouts for the Pacific AA baseball team.
Pitchers Stephen Loeffel and Tyler Anderson each tossed a complete game shutout Friday as the team swept St. Peters in a doubleheader at Pacific High School, 13-0 and 11-0. The first game concluded in five innings and the second game ended in six.
It was the second weekend in a row Pacific swept St. Peters in a doubleheader. Pacific also earned shutouts in both games July 18 at City Centre Park in St. Peters.
Pacific did not allow a run in the final 28 innings of the season, finishing at 16-8-1.
First Game
Loeffel allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over the course of a five-inning shutout.
His teammates provided run support early with three runs in the first inning, four more in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth.
Loeffel led the team with three hits, including a double.
Andrew Payne and Ian Groom each connected for two hits. Tyler Anderson, Tyler Klund, Faolin Kreienkamp and Ayden Biedenstein all singled.
Anderson scored three runs. Klund and Kreienkamp each scored twice. Meyer, Payne, Groom, Sam Knotts and Biedenstein all scored once.
Loeffel drove in four runs. Anderson and Meyer each had two runs batted in. Tanner Biedenstein and Ian Groom both drove in one.
Anderson walked twice. Meyer, Klund, Kreienkamp and Ayden Biedenstein each walked.
Tanner Biedenstein delivered a sacrifice fly.
Anderson and Groom each stole a base.
Second Game
Anderson allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight over his six innings of work.
Pacific scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but then waited until the fourth inning to add to that lead with one run.
Pacific scored six times in the sixth inning to finish out the contest.
The team had seven hits, led by a double and a single from Knotts.
Meyer tripled and Groom doubled.
Anderson, Klund and Ayden Biedenstein all singled.
Loeffel, Tanner Biedenstein, Groom and Knotts each scored twice. Meyer, Payne and Klund crossed the plate once.
Klund and Groom drove in two runs apiece. Knotts had one RBI.
Loeffel and Tanner Biedenstein both walked twice. Meyer, Payne and Ayden Biedenstein each drew a walk.
Groom was hit by a pitch twice.
Tanner Biedenstein and Groom each stole two bases. Anderson, Loeffel, Knotts and Payne all stole once.