Both teams left Thursday with something to be happy about.
Pacific (3-6-1) and the Midwest Rage (7-4-1) were both winners as they split a doubleheader in Dutzow. The Rage edged Pacific in the first game, 4-3. Pacific surged offensively in the nightcap for a 16-5 win.
“It was really great to see another surge on the offensive side of things from the boys,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We have nearly doubled our team batting average in the last four games, which was a goal of ours at the beginning of the week. It’s a testament to the boys and their ability to battle through adversity and keep taking quality at bats each time they step in the box.”
The first contest was more of a pitching duel than the slugfest in the nightcap.
“It was a pretty decent outing by the pitchers,” Kampschroeder said. “It was nothing spectacular but it was just an all-around good game.”
First Game
The first game came down to the final at-bat as Charlie Roth raced home on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the deciding run.
Roth’s run broke a 3-3 tie and concluded the contest.
“I prefer to end it on a good hit or something, but a win is a win,” Kampschroeder said.
Previously, the Rage built a 3-0 lead by scoring twice in the first inning and once in the second.
Pacific came back to even the score with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Ryan Kampschroeder was the winning pitcher for the Rage. He tossed the final two innings without allowing a run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Brady Hanneken started the game on the mound and threw the first five innings. He was charged with three unearned runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
For Pacific, Jayden Mach threw the first five innings. He allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits and five walks, striking out five.
“Jayden Mach was able to respond after a tough first inning and really give us some quality innings on the mound in the first game,” Bruns said. “His ability to produce in tight situations is great to see, given the fact he worked his way back from an injury this past fall.”
Sam Knotts finished the game. In 1.2 innings pitched, he allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.
At the plate, Pacific outhit the Rage, 5-4.
The Rage posted four singles by Landon Valley, Seth Roewe, Hanneken and Logan Monzyk.
Valley, Will Lingle, Roth and Monzyk scored the runs.
Jack Schantz and Hanneken both drove in a run.
Valley reached twice on walks. Lingle, Roewe, Kampschroeder and Drew Jasper each walked.
Monzyk, Schantz and Hanneken were hit by pitches.
Valley, Monzyk, Lingle and Jasper all stole a base.
Stephen Loeffel led Pacific in hitting with a pair of singles and scored a run.
Tyler Anderson doubled.
Trevor Klund and Mach each singled.
Jack Meyer, Loeffel and Andrew Payne scored the three runs.
Mach drove in two and Klund one.
Payne was hit by a pitch.
Meyer stole a base.
Second Game
Pacific rapped out 13 hits in the rematch and jumped out to an early lead with five runs in the first inning.
Both teams added two more runs in the second inning to end the frame with Pacific ahead, 7-2.
The Rage added a run in the third, but Pacific rallied for another six runs in the home half to extend the lead to 13-3.
The Rage scored once more in both the fourth and the sixth innings while Pacific finished up its scoring with three runs in the fifth.
The game could have ended at 14-4 due to the 10-run rule in the fifth inning, but the teams elected to play out the final minutes remaining on the time limit.
Anderson and Meyer were both swinging hot bats, finishing the second contest with three hits apiece.
Anderson tripled and singled twice while scoring four runs and driving in one. He was also hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Meyer tripled, doubled and singled with four runs scored, a stolen base and two runs batted in. The Rage scored an additional single for Meyer, giving Pacific 14 hits in their scorebook.
Loeffel singled twice and scored twice with one RBI.
Carter Myers tripled, singled and drove in three runs.
Payne had just one hit in the nightcap, but it was the biggest one of all as he blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall in the bottom of the third.
“Tyler Anderson and Jack Meyer led the offensive surge at the top of the order, putting good metal on the ball and getting things started each time they came to the plate,” Bruns said. “Andrew Payne also put one over the right field fence, which resulted in his first home run at the high school level. As long as he keeps buying in to the approach he has been taking at the plate, I’m sure we’ll see many more of those.”
Knotts and Weston Kulick each singled.
Ian Groom, Knotts, Kulick and Ayden Biedenstein all scored a run.
Tanner Biedenstein, Knotts and Groom were credited with one RBI apiece.
Payne walked twice, as did Ayden Biedenstein.
Anderson and Kulick were hit by pitches.
For the Rage’s offense, all nine hits went for singles.
Monzyk picked up two hits. Valley, Lingle, Abe Fischer, Hanneken, Conner Skornia, Roth and Kampschroeder had one apiece.
“We left a lot of guys on base,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “(We had) a lot of good situations with the middle of our lineup at the plate and just didn’t get those extra runs that could have made a difference.”
Fischer scored twice. Roewe, Skornia and Jasper each scored once.
Hanneken and Kampschroeder both drove in two runs. Roewe picked up one RBI.
Walks were issued to Roewe twice and Schantz, Fischer and Roth once apiece.
Fischer stole two bases. Monzyk, Hanneken, Skornia and Roth all stole one.
On the mound, Tanner Biedenstein recorded the win for Pacific. In four innings, he allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
“Tanner Biedenstein pitched for us again tonight in the second game, executing those off speed pitches of his to perfection,” Bruns said. “When he’s got those working for him, he is tough to hit.”
Knotts finished the game. In the final two innings, he allowed one run on no hits and a walk while striking out one.
For the Rage, four separate pitchers were called upon.
Roewe started, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks in one inning while striking out two.
Valley went the next 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Jasper tossed 1.1 innings and was charged with five unearned runs on four hits and a walk.
Skornia recorded the final three outs without allowing a hit or a walk, though he did hit a batter. He recorded two strikeouts.
Both the Rage and Pacific will be back in action Sunday.
The Rage will play at home, hosting both Hannibal and Ballwin in a three team round robin, starting at noon.
Pacific plays on the road at Elsberry in a AA doubleheader starting at 11 a.m., followed by a A doubleheader at 3 p.m.