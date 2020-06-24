A shutout for Father’s Day helped Pacific earn a split of Sunday’s AA doubleheader at Elsberry.
Pacific (4-7-1) won the first of the two games, 11-0, but Elsberry came back to win the rematch, 11-7.
First Game
Tyler Anderson and Ian Groom combined for the five-inning shutout.
Pacific staked its pitcher to an early lead with one run in the first inning.
The score held at 1-0 until Pacific rallied for six more runs in the fourth inning and a final four runs in the fifth.
In 4.2 innings pitched, Anderson allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out four.
Groom threw just one pitch, but recorded the final out on a single to right field as Faolin Kreienkamp threw a baserunner out at the plate trying to score from second base.
Pacific tallied six hits in the game, led by a Jack Meyer double.
Anderson, Andrew Payne, Tanner Biedenstein, Sam Knotts and Weston Kulick each singled.
Anderson and Kulick scored two runs apiece. Stephen Loeffel, Payne, Carter Myers, Biedenstein, Jayden Mach, Knotts and Corben Savory each crossed the plate once.
Loeffel and Payne drove in two runs apiece. Anderson, Meyer, Biedenstein, Mach and Kulick each drove in a run.
Anderson and Payne both walked twice. Meyer, Loeffel, Myers, Biedenstein, Savory and Kulick all walked once.
Loeffel was hit by a pitch.
Meyer and Loeffel each delivered a sacrifice fly.
Elsberry’s three hits were all singles by Walker, Huber and Korte (no first names available).
Second Game
Elsberry went ahead early with five runs in the top of the first inning in the rematch.
Pacific was slow to recover as Elsberry extended the lead with two more runs in the third and four in the fourth before Pacific got on the scoreboard.
Pacific broke the 11-0 run with one run in the fourth inning before rallying for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. However, that was the end of scoring for both squads.
Elsberry outhit Pacific in the second game, 9-4.
Mach doubled for Pacific while Groom, Ayden Biedenstein and Savory each singled.
Tanner Biedenstein scored two runs. Anderson, Trevor Klund, Groom, Mach and Kreienkamp each scored once.
Kreienkamp drove in two runs. Mach and Tanner Biedenstein made one RBI apiece.
Tanner Biedenstein walked twice. Anderson, Klund, Loeffel, Ayden Biedenstein, Knotts and Savory each walked once.
Anderson, Tanner Biedenstein, Knotts, Kreienkamp and Meyer stole one base each.
Loeffel started on the mound and threw three innings, allowing seven runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Knotts pitched one inning and allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits.
Groom finished the final three innings. He allowed no run on one hit and struck out two.
Bright (no first name available) led Elsberry with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Pacific is next scheduled to play at Washington Post 218 Thursday at 8 p.m.