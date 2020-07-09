A doubleheader sweep moved the Pacific AA team above the .500 mark on the summer.
Pacific (8-7-1) won twice at home Monday against Valmeyer, Ill., 6-1 and 13-0.
First Game
Pacific built its lead on the strength of the second, third and fourth innings. The team scored the first run in the bottom of the second inning before adding two more in the third and three in the fourth.
Valmeyer scored its only run in the top of the fifth.
Lefty hurler Tanner Biedenstein pitched a complete game for Pacific. In seven innings, he allowed just the one run, unearned, on six hits and two walks, recording nine strikeouts.
Biedenstein also led the team at the plate with two of Pacific’s seven hits in the contest. He also walked and drove in a run.
“In our first game it was all Tanner,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “He had a great seven innings on the mound and got on base three times for us.”
Jack Meyer, Stephen Loeffel, Andrew Payne, Jayden Mach and Weston Kulick each singled.
Meyer and Corben Savory both scored two runs. Kulick and Faolin Kreienkamp both scored once.
Ian Groom, Loeffel and Payne were each credited with a run batted in.
Groom delivered a sacrifice fly. Tyler Anderson put down a sacrifice bunt.
Meyer stole two basses. Kreienkamp and Mach each stole one.
Ayden Biedenstein and Meyer both walked twice. Payne and Kulick both drew a walk.
“Offensively, we did a great job moving runners over and getting them in any way we could,” Carter said. “We hit the ball hard but usually right at the defense which kept us from having some big innings. Our defense was great behind Tanner all night not giving up any errors or extra bases.”
Second Game
The rematch was lopsided as Pacific scored three times in the first inning and five times in the second.
Pacific added one run in the third inning and four more in the fourth while shutting out the visiting team.
“We were able to take advantage of walks with some timely hitting a game two,” Carter said. “We were able to put up two big innings in the first and second to get things rolling.”
Loeffel tossed the complete game shutout, a one-hitter. He walked none and struck out 11.
At the plate, Pacific picked up six hits, led by a double and a single from Loeffel, who helped his own cause with four RBIs.
“Stephen had a great game on the mound and at the plate for us, driving in four runs,” Carter said.
Anderson and Payne each doubled.
Meyer and Kulick recorded singles.
Trevor Klund, Meyer and Anderson each crossed the plate three times.
Payne and Kreienkamp both scored twice.
Groom drove in three runs and had a sacrifice fly.
“Ian had a very productive night even though he didn’t record a hit with three RBIs,” Carter said. “He was hitting the ball hard all night just right at guys but was able to produce a couple sac flies.”
Anderson and Kulick each drove in two. Klund had one RBI.
Carter Myers and Groom each drew three walks. Kreienkamp and Meyer walked twice. Payne and Klund drew one walk apiece.
Klund was hit by a pitch.
Klund and Kreienkamp each stole two bases. Meyer, Anderson and Groom all stole once.
Pacific played at Bridgeton Tuesday evening and next takes the field Friday, hosting St. Peters at 6 p.m.