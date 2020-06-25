The Pacific A squad started off the weekend on the right foot.
Pacific (9-4) completed a two-game sweep on the road at Rhineland (6-8) Friday, 12-6 and 10-3.
First Game
The teams traded the lead a couple of times early as Rhineland scored twice in the first inning, but Pacific scored once in the second and twice in the third. Rhineland added two more runs in the fourth inning.
Pacific tied things up with one run in the sixth. When neither team scored in the seventh, the game went into extra innings.
Pacific scored twice in the eighth inning, but Rhineland scored two runs of its own to re-tie the score.
A six-run frame in the top of the ninth put Pacific ahead for good.
Weston Kulick pitched the first six innings for Pacific, allowing four runs, two earned, on nine hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Ethan Simpson was the winning pitcher. In three innings, he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
For Rhineland, Parker Anderson pitched seven innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk. Anderson recorded nine strikeouts.
Kanner Young threw the final two innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Both teams had 12 hits in the contest.
Matthew Reincke accounted for Pacific’s first run with a solo home run in the second inning.
“Matt got our offense going with an opposite field blast,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “Our energy really picked up after that. We put together some great at-bats the whole game. Our four, five and six hitters had a big night, collecting seven of our 12 hits, four for extra bases. Jack (Meyer) had a huge night at the plate with three doubles. We were using the whole field and hitting the ball hard everywhere.”
Meyer’s three doubles gave him the highest hit total on the night.
Reincke and Ethan Simpson had two hits apiece.
Cole Hansmann and Andrew Payne both doubled.
Trevor Klund, Kulick and Wesley Branson each singled.
Reincke scored three runs. Meyer and Payne both scored twice. Simpson, Hansmann, Branson, Cameron Jones and Tyler Trower added one run apiece.
Kulick, Reincke and Simpson drove in two runs apiece.
Klund, Payne, Hansmann and Branson were each credited with one RBI.
Kulick, Payne, Reincke, Simpson and Ayden Biedenstein all reached on walks.
Trower stole two bases. Simpson, Reincke and Hansmann all stole bases.
Anderson homered for Rhineland, a two-run blast in the eighth. He also doubled and singled, finishing with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Trace Erfling doubled and knocked out two singles, scoring twice and driving in one.
Jordan Heying doubled. Gavin Moore, Gavin Hackmann, Young, Rane Rehmert and Larry Thompson each singled.
Second Game
While Rhineland started things with two runs in the top of the first inning, Pacific still controlled much of the scoring early on.
Pacific tallied four runs in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third.
Rhineland got a final run in its half of the third inning.
Pacific outhit the host team, 7-3, in the rematch.
Payne blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to tie the score at 2-2. He finished with four RBIs in the contest.
“Our bats carried over from the last game, collecting seven hits in four innings,” Carter said. “Andrew continued to hit the ball hard by jump starting our offense with a two-run home run in the first.”
Cade Martin had two doubles and drove in a run for Pacific.
Ryan Bruns singled twice, drove in a run and scored.
Trower and Meyer each singled.
Biedenstein scored two runs. Trower, Meyer, Reincke, Jones, Branson and Kulick all scored once.
Trower drove in two runs.
Biedenstein, Payne, Reincke and Joey Mach all walked.
Biedenstein was hit by a pitch twice. Jones, Payne and Trower were each hit once.
Jones and Meyer both stole a base.
Martin was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits and eight walks, striking out six.
“Cade struggled in the first inning but settled in after that,” Carter said. “It was great to see our offense score in three of our four innings at the plate instead of the first and last innings like we have been lately.”
Reincke finished the game. In one inning, he allowed no runs and just one hit.
Rhineland’s three hits included a double by Anderson and singles from Rehmert and Caden Humphrey.
Pacific later split a doubleheader at Elsberry Sunday and will next play Saturday at Warrenton, starting at 1 p.m. as the first part of a A/AA double feature.