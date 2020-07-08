The Pacific A team made the most of its scoring opportunities Thursday.
In both games of a home doubleheader, Pacific scored runs at a rate which more than doubled the team’s tally of hits. Pacific (14-5) defeated Ballwin in both contests, 8-0 and 7-4.
“We were patient at the plate and we were able to take advantage of our walks,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “Our hitters did a great job battling at the plate and working counts to find ways on base.”
First Game
Jack Meyer held Ballwin to just three hits in a complete game shutout in the first game of the night.
In seven innings, Meyer struck out four and walked none. He threw 54 of his 77 pitches for strikes.
“Jack was great on the mound for us,” Carter said. “He only allowed three hits and had great control of his pitches, not allowing any walks. Joey (Mach) did a great job shutting down their run game early from behind the plate by throwing out two runners.”
Pacific scored three times in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Pacific tallied four hits, led by a Cole Hansmann double.
Ayden Biedenstein, Matt Reincke and Mach each singled.
Reincke scored two runs. Tyler Trower, Biedenstein, Andrew Payne, Cade Martin, Hansmann and Ethan Simpson each scored one.
Trower, Biedenstein, Meyer, Wesley Branson, Hansmann and Mach were each credited with a run batted in.
Martin walked three times. Trower and Biedenstein both walked twice. Payne and Mach each drew one walk.
Hansmann and Reincke were hit by pitches.
Jonathon Ruck doubled for Ballwin’s biggest hit. Will Orellana and Colin Imig both singled. Nathan Machlus stole a base.
Second Game
The score remained 0-0 through three innings before Pacific broke things open with a five-run fourth inning.
Ballwin responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another two in the fifth, cutting the lead to one.
Pacific earned back insurance runs in the sixth and seventh to win by three.
Reincke doubled. Martin and Mach both singled.
Payne scored two runs. Weston Kulick, Reincke, Branson, Ryan Bruns and Meyer all scored once.
Reincke, Simpson, Martin and Mach each drove in a run.
Payne, Simpson and Mach all walked twice. Trower, Reincke and Bruns each walked once.
Reincke was hit by a pitch.
Meyer and Trower each stole a base.
Ballwin outhit Pacific in the contest, 5-3.
All five of Ballwin’s hits were singles by Hunter Song, Jonathon Ruck, Sam Shackleford, Kyle Hyde and Simon Ruck.
Martin threw four innings for Pacific, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
“We’ve been having great pitching lately from our guys,” Carter said. “Cade continues the trend and had a great night on the mound for us. He also did a great job controlling Ballwin’s run game by picking off two runners at first. It seemed like Ballwin was about to pick up some momentum but Cade seemed to always have an answer for it either with a pitch or a pickoff.”
Branson tossed the next two innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and four walks.
Biedenstein closed out the game, recording the final three outs without allowing a hit or a walk.
Pacific is next scheduled to play Kirkwood Wednesday in a 6 p.m. doubleheader. However, that’s uncertain as Kirkwood called off games this past weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.