The Pacific A team came out of the starting gate in a big way Saturday.
Pacific (2-0) rallied for six runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to rout Elsberry (0-1), 12-2.
The game was part of a three-team round robin exhibition at Elsberry that also included Union 15A. Pacific swept both games.
Pacific’s lead stood at 6-0 until Elsberry pushed across two runs in the top of the third. Pacific got one run back in the bottom of the third before adding one run in the fourth and the final four runs in the fifth.
Luke Meyer’s ground ball to third base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth resulted in an Elsberry error to plate Pacific’s 12th run, scoring Weston Kulick and ending the game via 10-run rule.
“We had another strong outing from our pitchers this game, only allowing two runs,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “With this being our first day of games, I was very happy with the way our defense played, only having one error in two games.”
Pacific outhit Elsberry, 6-2, in the contest. Kulick and Ryan Bruns each had two singles. Cameron Jones doubled and Wesley Branson singled.
Jack Meyer, Kulick and Branson each scored two runs. Ayden Biedenstein, Matt Reincke, Cole Hansmann, Bruns, Jones and Trevor Klund all scored once.
Kulick, Reincke and Bruns were each attributed two runs batted in. Branson drove in one run.
Biedenstein reached twice on walks. Joey Mach, Kulick, Reincke, Hansmann, Andrew Payne, Branson and Bruns all walked once.
Mach was hit by a pitch twice.
Bruns stole two bases. Biedenstein and Branson both stole one.
Kulick earned the win on the mound, starting out with two no-hit innings where he allowed three walks and struck out five.
Luke Meyer pitched the next two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks. He struck out one.
Cade Martin finished the game. In the final inning, he allowed no runs on two walks and struck out one.
Elsberry collected two hits, a double by Austin Bray and a single for Gavin Reller.
Bray’s double scored both Caleb Eisenbath and Landon Niederer.
Niederer walked three times. Peyton Mills, Bray, Alex Miller, Duncan Whiteside, Camden Fisher, Eisenbath, Jorgen Kreuger and Dominic Olmes each walked once.
Bray, Niederer and Olmes each stole a base.
Pitching for Elsberry, Mills started and allowed six runs on one hit and five walks with one strikeout in the first 0.1 of an inning.
Bray tossed 2.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Eisenbath finished the game. In 1.2 innings pitched, he allowed five runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks. Eisenbath struck out one.
Pacific will next be in action Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218, starting at 6 p.m.