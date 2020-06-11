Coming from behind, Pacific A earned its way to the tournament finals in exciting fashion Sunday.
Pacific (5-2) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to overtake Eureka (3-4) and hold on for a 4-3 win.
The win advanced Pacific to play Washington Post 218 in the tournament final Monday night.
Both teams opened Sunday’s semifinal game with one run in the first inning.
Eureka took the lead by adding a second run in the bottom of the third and then tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth.
“(It was) definitely a roller coaster of a game,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “Both teams had great pitching and defense throughout the game.”
Weston Kulick pitched the complete game. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and one walk, striking out six.
“Weston went the distance for us and pitched a heck of a game,” Carter said. “He did a great job throwing multiple pitches for strikes and working both sides of the plate. Weston and our defense were able to keep us close and give our bats a chance the entire game. Our offense was finally able to break through in the top of the seventh.”
Pacific’s seventh-inning rally started when Ryan Bruns walked. After a fielder’s choice left Ethan Simpson on in his place and Simpson was able to score on Cole Hansmann’s double.
With two outs, Ayden Biedenstein was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.
Andrew Payne then reached on an error that scored both Hansmann and Biedenstein for the tying and go-ahead runs.
“I was extremely proud of our boys and the way they fought back and competed at the plate that seventh inning,” Carter said. “In the bottom half it seemed like Weston got stronger on the mound. After his double in the top half, Cole made a great play in the right center gap to get us our second out.”
Kulick finished out the game by retiring the first two batters before allowing Dakota Joggerst to reach when he was hit by a pitch. Kulick then struck out Eureka’s No. 3 hitter, Dylan Tate, swinging to end the game.
Jack Meyer ripped a triple in the contest. Matt Reincke and Biedenstein both singled.
Tyler Trower joined Simpson, Hansmann and Biedenstein in each scoring a run.
Payne was also responsible for driving in the first Pacific run, making a productive groundout to score Trower in the first inning.
Trevor Klund, Payne and Bruns all drew walks.
Klund was hit by a pitch twice.
Trower stole a pair of bases.
Patrick Dahm pitched three innings for Eureka, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Tate pitched the final four innings. He allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Of Eureka’s seven hits, just Caleb Rehg’s double went for extra bases.
Joggerst singled twice. David Sheahan-Eagan, Tate, Dahm and Carter Luft all singled.
Sheahan-Eagan scored twice and Joggerst scored once.
Dahm drove in two runs and Garrett Sharp was credited with one RBI.
Tate drew the only walk issued by Kulick.
Joggerst stole two bases. Sheahan-Eagan stole one.