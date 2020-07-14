Fans of the Pacific A team were treated to both a game-ending hit and a no-hitter Thursday.
The two events just didn’t happen in the same game. Pacific (16-5) swept both games at home against Kirkwood, 5-4 and 13-1.
In the first contest, Ethan Simpson delivered an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie.
Pitcher Wesley Branson took control of the second game, which ended after just five innings. Despite allowing one run, Branson did not surrender a hit. He recorded 10 strikeouts and issued two walks.
"It was definitely an exciting night for us," Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. "Really hard to see a walk-off or no-hitter alone but to have both in one night, at our park was pretty special."
First Game
The two teams each scored once in the first and once in the second before remaining in a 2-2 deadlock all the way to the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pacific scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead, but Kirkwood tied it back up in the top of the seventh.
It took only three batters for Pacific to seal the win in the final inning.
Andrew Payne led off with a walk and stole second during the second at-bat.
With Simpson at the plate, Payne stole third. Simpson’s line drive to left field then brought Payne in for the winning run.
Weston Kulick threw 6.1 innings and allowed four runs, only one earned, on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
"We did not start off how we wanted in the first game, having consecutive errors in the first that led to a run," Carter said. "Weston did a great job again for us. He was in the zone with all his pitches and kept us in the game."
Ryan Bruns got the final two outs and struck out one.
Pacific gathered six hits, led by a triple and a single by Luke Meyer, who also walked, scored a run and drove in one.
"It was great to see Luke Meyer break through offensively with a single and a huge triple late in the game," Carter said. "He has played some great defense for us and it was great to see him break out of his slump."
Payne doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored the one run.
Ayden Biedenstein, Jack Meyer and Simpson each singled.
Runs were scored by Trevor Klund, Payne, Cade Martin, Luke Meyer and Branson.
Biedenstein, Jack Meyer, Simpson and Luke Meyer each drove in a run.
Kulick and Martin both walked.
Klund was hit by a pitch.
Klund and Branson each stole two bases. Martin stole one.
Second Game
Pacific staked Branson to an early 5-0 lead before adding another run in the second, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
"Wesley had is best game of the season for us on the mound," Carter said. "He did a great job working his fastball around the zone and able to mix in his secondary pitches."
Kirkwood got one run across in the bottom of the fifth.
Pacific had 13 hits, led by a 4-4 game at the plate for Matt Reincke.
Reincke doubled with three singles, three runs scored, four RBIs and a stolen base.
Payne doubled, singled, walked and stole a base with three runs scored and an RBI.
Branson doubled, singled, walked and drove in two runs.
Joey Mach singled twice and walked.
Tyler Trower singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Bruns singled and drove in a run.
Cameron Jones singled and stole a base.
Kulick walked, stole two bases and scored.
Cole Hansmann scored three times and stole two bases.
Jack Meyer scored a run and stole a base.
Luke Meyer was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Pacific is scheduled to host Kirkwood again Saturday at 4 p.m.