It took four tries, but the Pacific A team finally was able to defeat Washington.
The 6-5 win took place Monday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“It was a great team win for sure,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “Our entire lineup contributed in some form offensively either by hit, RBI, or walk. Our pitching was strong through the entire game. Both Wesley (Branson) and Ethan (Simpson) gave our defense chances to make plays and we did.”
Carter said it was the best game his team has played against Washington.
“This was the first clean game we’ve had against Washington this year,” Carter said. “Washington is definitely a team you can not give second chances and we’ve learned that the two games prior to this one. We played a clean game and ended up on top. I’m very proud of the way we continued to battle throughout the game, especially in the late innings. We seem to always be threatening in the last inning of each game lately.”
Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said he knew it would be a tight game.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Kopmann said. “It was the fourth meeting between the teams and we knew Pacific would want payback.”
Pacific improved to 7-4 with the win while Washington dropped to 10-7.
Three of Pacific’s four losses this season so far have come to Washington.
Pacific made its statement early, scoring three runs in the top of the first and another in the second.
Washington chipped back with two runs in the third and two more in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4.
Pacific scored twice in the top of the seventh, but Washington got one run back in the bottom of the inning.
“I told the boys they need to take better at-bats earlier in the game, especially with runners on base,” Kopmann said. “We left eight runners on base.”
Washington outhit Pacific, 9-6, and Pacific made two errors to Washington’s one.
Pacific’s hits were singles by Tyler Trower, Wesley Branson, Ethan Simpson, Tyler Klund, Ryan Bruns and Cole Hansmann.
Pacific added seven walks. Trower walked twice. Cade Martin, Bruns, Joey Mach, Luke Meyer and Cameron Jones walked once.
Bruns stole two bases. Hansmann, Klund and Meyer each stole one.
Klund also had a sacrifice fly.
Trower scored two runs. Branson, Simpson, Klund and Meyer scored once.
Klund drove in two. Martin, Matt Reincke, Bruns and Hansmann each had one RBI.
Branson started for Pacific and went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Simpson was the winner, going two innings while allowing a run on three hits. He struck out one.
Devon Deckelman started for Washington and went one inning, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks.
Ryan Weidle pitched 5.1 innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He fanned five and was charged with the loss.
“Ryan Weidle was solid in relief,” Kopmann said. “He held Pacific down.”
Justin Mort got the final two outs and one of them was a strikeout.
Sam Paule and Tanner McPherson combined for five of the nine Washington hits. Paule had three. McPherson doubled and singled.
“Paule and McPherson were our offensive standouts,” Kopmann said.
Grant Trentmann doubled. Zach Mort, Kabren Koelling and Drew Bunge singled.
Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Ian Junkin walked.
Paule stole two bases. Zach Mort, Pecka, Jacob Weidle and McPherson each had one steal.
Paule scored two runs. Pecka, Trentmann and Luke Kopmann scored once.
McPherson had two RBIs. Paule added one.
Pacific returns to action Friday, playing a doubleheader at Rhineland starting at 6 p.m.
Pacific visits Elsberry Sunday at 3 p.m.
Washington plays the two Union teams Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field starting at 6 p.m. Post 218 plays Saturday at Elsberry, starting a doubleheader at 4 p.m.