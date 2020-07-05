Things changed dramatically in the final two innings.
Pacific A (11-5) scored 12 runs in the final frames to notch a 14-10 victory Friday, June 26, on the road against the Washington Yellow Bulls 14U (0-1) at the KC Hall field.
Pacific opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but an eight-run rally for the Bulls in the second gave Washington the lead for the majority of the game.
In the top of the sixth, Pacific compiled seven runs to take back the lead, 9-8.
“This was one of our sloppier games of the season, but we were able to battle back in the later innings and grab the win,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “We had great pitching from Luke (Meyer) and Matt (Reincke), but we were not making plays for them on defense. We were quiet offensively until the late innings and finally broke through in the sixth.”
The visitors finished strong with five insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
The Bulls added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but finished with the tying run in the on-deck circle.
Hitting was mostly even between the teams with Pacific holding a slight 11-10 edge.
Pacific was charged with five errors to the Bulls’ four.
Cade Martin and Cole Hansmann led Pacific with two hits apiece. Jack Meyer, Ryan Bruns, Andrew Payne, Wesley Branson, Joey Mach, Luke Meyer and Matt Reincke had one hit apiece.
Bruns and Martin each doubled while the other hits all went for singles.
Ayden Biedenstein, Martin, Branson, Luke Meyer and Trevor Klund all scored twice. Tyler Trower, Payne, Hansmann and Weston Kulick added one run apiece.
Jack Meyer, Payne, Martin and Mach each finished with two runs batted in.
Biedenstein, Luke Meyer and Reincke drove in one run apiece.
Biedenstein walked three times. Hansmann walked twice. Jack Meyer, Payne, Martin, Branson, Mach and Luke Meyer all walked once.
Biedenstein, Mach, Payne and Reincke were hit by pitches.
Trower, Reincke, Payne and Biedenstein each stole a base.
Reincke was the winning pitcher for Pacific.
Luke Meyer started the game on the mound and went three innings, allowing eight runs, six earned, on six hits and five walks. Meyer recorded three strikeouts.
Reincke finished the final four innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five.
For the Bulls, Peyton Straatmann led the team with three hits, all singles. He scored a run and drove in one.
Bobby Laughlin doubled, singled and walked. He scored twice and drove in one.
Caden Caroll doubled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Noah Hendrickson, Casey Olszowka, Jack Dunard and Adam Rickman each singled.
Dunard scored twice. Tate Marquart, Hendrickson, Olszowka and Rickman all scored once.
Hendrickson, Olszowka, Sam Tuepker, Dunard and Rickman drove in one run apiece.
Drew Fischer, Hendrickson, Olszowka, Dunard, Straatmann and Rickman all stole a base.
Rickman and Tuepker both walked twice. Marquart and Laughlin walked once.
The Bulls called upon five separate pitchers.
Tuepker started. In two innings, he allowed two unearned runs on no hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Hendrickson went the next three innings. He allowed no runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Laughlin recorded two outs. He surrendered six runs, two earned, on two hits and three walks.
Straatmann threw one inning, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks. He recorded one strikeout.
Dunard got the final out on a pop fly to the infield.
Pacific gained another win at Warrenton Saturday and will next be in action Thursday, hosting Kirkwood in a doubleheader at 6 p.m.