It’s the last chance for owners to upgrade before the stretch run.
The Missourian Sim Baseball League has paused after games of July 31 to give owners a last chance to trade.
And “Dealer” Dallas Stapp of the Krakow Killers has been the biggest mover. He initiated the first deadline deal with Wildcat King’s Ryan Bailey. The six-player deal was the league’s second trade of the season.
Moving to Wildcat King were:
• Right-handed pitcher Cy Young;
• Second baseman Craig Biggio; and
• Shortstop Ernie Banks.
Moving to the Krakow Killers were:
• First baseman Lou Gehrig;
• Left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax; and
• Second baseman Charlie Gehringer.
With Young, Wildcat King picks up another shutdown pitcher. He was 9-5 with a 3.76 ERA over 19 games. Young has completed four games and has tossed two shutouts.
Both Biggio and Banks were starters in the most recent Krakow lineup. Over 37 games, Biggio is hitting .297 with 12 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 27 runs, 16 RBIs, 15 walks and five stolen bases.
Banks has started the entire season at shortstop, hitting .231 with 10 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 46 runs, 66 RBIs, 14 walks and three stolen bases.
To get those players Wildcat King had to surrender its starting first baseman, Gehrig, who played a key role in the league’s best home run hitting team.
Gehrig was hitting .338 with 25 doubles, one triple, 28 home runs, 77 runs, 83 RBIs and 38 walks.
Neither of the other two has played significant roles for Wildcat King.
Gehringer started early in the season and was hitting .164 over 60 games with one home run, five runs, two RBIs, six walks and four stolen bases. He’s mainly played a substitute’s role.
Koufax started the season in the rotation, but has struggled at 2-6 with a 6.35 ERA. He’s started seven games among the 24 he’s appeared in and has gone the distance twice. He has 71 strikeouts among the 330 batters he’s faced.
For Krakow, that means the middle infield changes. Jackie Robinson moves back to second base, where he batted .254 with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 41 runs, 18 RBIs, 20 walks and 12 stolen bases before Biggio got his shot there.
Miguel Tejada, who is hitting .667 in six at-bats with a home run, three runs and two RBIs, could be poised to get his shot as a regular at shortstop.
For Wildcat King, the Big Cat, Johnny Mize, gets a shot at first base. Over 13 games, he’s hitting .304 with five doubles, one home run, five runs, three RBIs and seven walks. Banks also can play first base.
With Biggio, that gives Bailey options to move around the versatile Pete Rose, who has started at second base. Rose remains one of the league’s top hitters at .340 with 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 76 runs, 42 RBIs, 32 walks and five stolen bases.
Trade 2
The same two teams worked out another trade, finalized between games at the Union Boys Basketball Summer League Monday, July 20.
The Krakow Killers sent first baseman-outfielder Stan Musial, who was displaced from his spot at first base by the previous trade, to Wildcat King for shortstop-outfielder Robin Yount.
Musial was hitting .239 with 21 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 53 runs, 50 RBIs, 51 walks (18 intentional) and three stolen bases.
Yount has played in only 25 games, posting a .269 batting average with five doubles, three triples, 13 runs, 10 RBIs, four walks and two stolen bases.
Bailey indicated Musial likely will move to left field, where he will platoon with Manny Ramirez.
Yount likely will be in competition with Tejada for the starting shortstop spot in Krakow.
The deadline ends at midnight Thursday.
Glance at Standings
Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush continues to hold the league’s top record at 60-35. The Crush leads the Frank Saucier Division by six games over Wildcat King (54-41). The two best teams in the league have a comfortable gap over the third-place team, Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers (46-46), which trail the Crush by 12.5 games.
Rounding out the division is Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen (39-56), which are making drastic changes to the lineup in an attempt to cut the gap.
In the Lefty Martin Division, things are much tighter.
The author’s Missourian Liners lead the way at 47-44, two games better than Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders (46-47).
Stapp’s Krakow Killers are next at 43-51, 5.5 games off the pace.
Closing out the division are Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights at 40-55, nine games behind the Liners.
Wildcat King has the league’s best offense with a .283 team batting average. The Crush follows at .270 with the Liners hitting .262.
The Finders have the league’s best ERA at 3.67. Clover Bottom is a touch behind at 3.68 and the Buschers hold third at 4.42.
The division leaders, Liners and Crush, both have .982 team fielding percentages. The Buschers are third at .979.
The entire league is within six percentage points of each other in fielding.