Owensville picked up a pair of wrestling victories in a co-ed tri meet at St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday.
The Dutchmen defeated the Borgia boys, 48-6, and the Dutchgirls scored a 24-6 victory over the Lady Knights. Warrenton was also at the meet, though scores from either team against the Warriors were not available at print deadline.
Borgia gained each of its points against Owensville via forfeit.
Braxtyn Frankenberg was unopposed at 145 pounds by the Dutchmen on the boys side.
Aine Callahan won unopposed on the girls side at 125.
There were five contested matches between the Owensville and Borgia boys, each resulting in a victory by pin for the Dutchmen, as follows:
• 126 — Conner Roach defeated Adam Ashworth (0:55).
• 138 — Aries Nicholas pinned Nate Clarkson (0:54).
• 152 — Gabriel Soest won over Estiven Levin (2:35).
• 170 — Alan Kopp pinned Joseph Volmert (0:57).
• 285 — Hayden Shoemaker defeated Hunter Smith (1:59).
Landon Kramme (182), Elijah Wilson (195) and Logan Bailey (220) each gained wins for the Owensville boys by forfeit.
The Borgia and Owensville girls did not have any coinciding weight classes. Elizabeth Adams (120), McKenzy Echols (141), Josie Gerlemann (149) and Kelby Shoenfeld (174) each claimed free wins for the Dutchgirls.
Social media for Borgia reported both Frankenberg and Smith won by pin against their Warrenton opponents. Other information from those duals was not available.
Girls wrestling districts begin Friday with Borgia scheduled to compete in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament at North Point. The boys’ districts tournaments begin are scheduled for the next weekend.