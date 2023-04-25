The Owensville Dutchmen won just two events outright at Washington’s Nix Relays Wednesday.
However, Owensville was able to secure the boys team title at the meet with the top score of 81 points.
Washington finished as the runner-up with 69.5 points, followed by Union in third place with 67.
“Nix Relays is a different meet set up than normal, it has lots of different events and puts an emphasis on the entire team instead of individuals,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “All the kids from all the teams handled the new events and concepts of Nix Relays very well.”
Orchard Farm (64.5), St. Francis Borgia (58), St. Clair (54), Warrenton (45), Sullivan (41), Timberland (40), Blair Oaks (36), Ft. Zumwalt South (26), Pacific (21) and the St. Louis Blue Knights (five) also competed.
“(Our) distance guys got the ball rolling on the track with a second-place finish in the 6,400-meter relay,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “The sprint crew followed up with a first-place finish in the 800-meter relay in their fastest time of the season, which also earned them the sixth fastest time in Missouri Class 3 with a 1:32.47.”
Event results were as follows:
• 400-meter relay — Timberland won in 43.84. Borgia placed second and Warrenton third.
• 400-meter throwers relay — Borgia turned in the top time of 49.06. The Blue Knights placed second and Washington third.
“The always fun throwers 400-meter relay provided us an opportunity to defend our victory at Owensville last Friday and the Borgia throwers did not disappoint,” Woodcock said. “For the second meet in a row, the Borgia throwers won their relay.”
• 800-meter relay — Borgia’s time of 1:32.47 won the event. Union placed second and Warrenton third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s Wyatt Birke, Hayden Burke, Evan Swoboda and Bryson Pickard won in 3:28.05. Second went to Owensville and third to Ft. Zumwalt South.
“Our 1,600-meter relay was the most exciting race of the night against Owensville, and we just edged them out with Bryson making up a huge 40 meters on the last leg of the event,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “With their performances from this meet, both ours and Owensville’s relays are in the top 10 of all classes in the state.”
• 3,200-meter relay — Owensville took the win in 8:52.49. Union placed second and Washington third.
• 6,400-meter relay — St. Clair’s Aiden Kern, Thomas Perkins, William James and Tyler Yarberry finished in 20:57.27 to take first place. Borgia ranked second and Orchard Farm third.
• 800-meter sprint medley relay — Orchard Farm clocked in at 1:39.52 to win. Borgia ranked second and Union third.
• 1,600-meter sprint medley relay — Sullivan aced the race in 3:50.92. Owensville took second and Ft. Zumwalt South third.
• Distance medley relay — Union’s team of Will Herbst, Bryson Pickard, Hayden Burke and Taylor Meyer ranked first in 11:20.08. Second went to Washington and third to Pacific.
• 440-meter shuttle hurdle relay — Washington’s Clyde Hendrix, Thomas Stahl, Nolan Wieland and Jack Henderson turned in a time of 1:08.18 to win. Owensville placed second and Orchard Farm third.
“Coach (Jim) Ogle just keeps building strong hurdlers,” Olszowka said. “The shuttle hurdle relay is one of the stranger events of the day. All looked like great hurdlers, besting the field by almost three seconds.”
Woodcock noted Borgia shuttle hurdle team of Preston Lober, Adam Ashworth, Eli Schmieder and Garrett Glosemeyer was put together on the fly and finished fifth.
“The shuttle hurdle relay team demonstrated the core values of the entire St. Francis Borgia track and field team,” he said. “They pieced together a team about an hour before the event, calling upon team members who had no idea they would be running a hurdle race. However, the athletes stepped up big time.”
• High jump relay — Timberland, Union and Owensville all tied for the top combined team height. Individually, Timberland’s August Billings cleared 1.78 meters to lead the field. There was a 10-way tie for second place between Union’s Malachi Frazier, Washington’s Clyde Hendrix, St. Francis Borgia’s Harry Mitchell, Pacific’s Quin Blackburn, Owensville’s Blake Elliott and Gabriel Soest, Warrenton’s Deacon Forrest, Timberland’s Travis Reeves, Ft. Zumwalt South’s Luke Bass and Orchard Farm’s Lucas Stopke.
Blackburn was making his first jumps of the season for Pacific after being held out due to injury up to this point.
“It was his first time to get out there and get his feet wet,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “For the first time of him doing anything like that since middle school, that was impressive.”
• Pole vault relay — Blair Oaks earned a combined height of 12.17 meters to win the event. Owensville ranked second and Sullivan third. Timberland’s Andy Thomason had the top individual mark of 4.27 meters. Blair Oaks’ vaulters Tomas Gonzalez and Lukas Lepage tied for second.
• Long jump relay — St. Clair’s group of Noah Arndt, Josh Hawkins and Landon Rulo combined for 18.72 meters. Second went to Orchard Farm and third to Owensville. Arndt’s jump of 6.94 led all individual jumpers in the event and was reported to be a new school record. Orchard Farm’s Jason Williams jumped to second place. Union’s Wyatt Birke took third.
• Triple jump relay — Warrenton took first place with a combined 35.89 meters. Washington finished second and St. Clair third. Colton Brosenne jumped 13.02 meters to lead both the Warriors and all other jumpers. Orchard Farm’s Jorden Matlock was second and Blair Oaks’ Noah Barker third.
“We had a great meet out of our triple jumpers as both Dylan (Bartlett) and Will (Amlong) had huge PRs,” Olszowka said. “Nolan (Wieland) is picking the event up nicely and coming along. As these three have another year to continue working together, we see big things coming.”
• Shot put relay — Washington had the top combined throws, adding up to 35.92 meters. Warrenton ranked second and Sullivan took third. Union’s Collin Bailey threw for 13.4 meters to lead individuals. Washington’s Clyde Hendrix and Isaac Burr finished second and third.
• Discus relay — Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker, Eli Graham and William Fields had a combined distance of 102.88 meters. Union’s Bailey again had the top individual mark of 40.91 meters. Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker was second and Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk third.
“Collin Bailey had the biggest performances of the day, winning shot put and discus and setting big personal records,” Hurt said. “Collin brought himself up to the top five in the discus within our district with his performances today.”
• Javelin relay — Washington’s Clyde Hendrix, Nolan Hendrix and Miguel Coats won the event with a combined distance of 144.61 meters. Clyde Hendrix, already the school record holder, threw a new best of 58.39 meters.
Clyde Hendrix’s throw, which converts to 191 feet and seven inches, exceeds the top throw entered into MSHSAA’s online championship meet record book by more than three feet.
Nolan Hendrix threw 50.16 meters to finish second individually in the event.
“Coach (Jamie) Opfer’s javelin throwers are rolling,” Olszowka said. “Clyde, Nolan and Miguel all had big PRs in the javelin, helping them to a gold medal and a new Nix relays javelin record.”
Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff ranked third.
“Washington had two boys throw over 50 meters, so they were tough to hang in there with,” Menderski said. “Knaff threw what may have been a school record at over 45 meters. Sach threw 42 meters and Charlie had a personal record as well.”
Olszowka offered thanks for the many helpers it takes to complete an event on that scale.
“We are very grateful for our volunteers,” Olszowka said. “We had over 500 athletes entered into this meet. Without them being here to administer the events, this meet would not be possible.”