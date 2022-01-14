Ending their home tournament with back-to-back wins, the Owensville basketball Dutchmen took the consolation trophy Friday.
Owensville (5-6) knocked off a Four Rivers Conference opponent for the second night in a row, defeating Pacific (5-6), 53-36, just 24 hours after a 55-27 win against St. Clair.
The Dutchmen went ahead early, winning the first period by a score of 17-8. Owensville continued to lead at halftime, 31-16, and after three quarters, 37-25.
“Their pressure forced us into some mistakes and the turnovers we committed were costly,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We were able to battle back in the fourth quarter, cutting the score to 39-30 with some pressure of our own. However, they did a good job of making free throws and controlling possession of the basketball.”
Nick Iliff’s 10 points led the Indians. He added two steals, one assists and one rebound.
Matt Reincke netted eight points with two rebounds and two assists.
Drex Blackburn posted seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Quin Blackburn finished with six points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
Logan Bonds chipped in three points along with one steal and one rebound.
Connor Lampkin posted two points and two steals.
Xavian Cox dished out three assists and made one rebound.
Nick Bukowsky made one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Brendan Decker and Bryce Payne tied for the scoring lead with 11 points apiece for the Dutchmen.
Other Owensville scorers included Charlie Whelan (nine points), Will Lauth (seven), Landon Valley (six) and Austin Lowder (five).
Pacific plays Tuesday on the road at Fox, starting at 7 p.m.