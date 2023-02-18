Union’s express didn’t get derailed Tuesday at Owensville.
But, the host Dutchmen put the Wildcats on a side track, knocking off the Four Rivers Conference leaders, 45-38.
“It was huge win for our program,” Owensville Head Coach Cullen VanLeer said. “We have been so close so many times this year against some really good teams, and for us to pull through and beat the conference leader was nice to see. Our guys did a great job executing the game plan for 32 minutes. We improved in every area we talked about from our first game against them, which shows improvement and growth. Just super happy and proud of our guys, they deserved the W.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said Owensville deserved the win.
“You have to give all the credit to Owensville,” Simmons said. “They did everything they needed to win. They made the plays when they needed to make them to win the game.”
Union (15-9, 5-1) has clinched a portion of the FRC boys basketball title, but could be forced to share that crown after the loss to Owensville (5-18, 2-3). Union finishes league play Friday at Sullivan.
“One of our yearly goals is to win the conference,” Simmons said. “Friday night we have a chance to do that. It is going to be tough. Sullivan is a good team and tough place to play but with everything on the line for that game, we will be ready to play our best.”
Owensville jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 28-20. The Dutchmen held a 28-26 lead through three quarters after Union held Owensville scoreless for eight minutes.
“The third quarter is where the game had a chance to really turn in our favor,” Simmons said. “Owensville did not score and we were able to get out in transition but really failed to capitalize with points on our end. We had a lot of really good shots in the third but could not take advantage of our really good defense. We also had a lot of really big-moment turnovers that resulted in an easy layup on their end.”
The Dutchmen had a trio of players reach double digits in scoring.
Bryce Payne led the way with 17 points while Layne Evans was next with 14 and Will Lauth scored 10.
Lauth ended with a double-double, also grabbing 11 rebounds to go with four steals and two assists. He hit both of Owensville’s three-point baskets.
Payne was 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Dutchmen were 9-15 from the stripe. Payne also had five rebounds and four assists.
Evans also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Dutchmen also got three points from Charlie Whelan and one from Landon Ely.
Whelan also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Ely had one assist.
Tanner Meyer contributed five rebounds and an assist.
Kieran Wors led Union with a double-double, ending with 14 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Ryan Rapert was next with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Ozzie Smith scored nine points, hitting two of the team’s three three-point baskets. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
Hayden Burke closed with three points. Liam Hughes chipped in with two points, six rebounds and an assist.
Jordon Allen and Trent Bailey both grabbed one rebound. Karson Eads and Gavin Mabe each had three rebounds and an assist. Will Herbst handed out two assists.
Union went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
“We have to learn from this game because Sullivan is going to be a replica of this one just as this one was like the St. Clair game,” Simmons said. “We knew these three games were going to be a grind and Owensville did a really nice job of not allowing themselves to get sped up. At the end of the day, we just have to figure out a way to finish at the rim and continue to build on our defense.”
After the Sullivan game, and prior to the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jefferson City, Union will play Tuesday at Hillsboro.
The Dutchmen host Sullivan Tuesday before heading to the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at St. James.