The Owensville Dutchgirls are district volleyball champions for the first time since 1979.
Owensville (13-14-3) won a rematch of two Four Rivers Conference rivals Tuesday in the Class 3 District 3 title game, sweeping Sullivan (8-20-3) by a score so nice it repeated it thrice, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Owensville, the No. 2 seed in the district, topped St. James in the first round of play Monday while Sullivan, the No. 4 seed, eliminated both No. 5 Cuba and No. 1 St. Clair, the Four Rivers Conference champions.
The Lady Eagles had to come from behind after dropping the first two sets to St. Clair Monday. Sullivan rallied to take the final three sets from a Lady Bulldogs team that was without senior standout Makayla Johnson due to quarantine protocols.
Owensville is one of three Four Rivers Conference teams to win a district this season along with Class 3 District 8 champion Hermann and Class 1 District 12 champion New Haven.
In Tuesday’s loss, Emma Brune led the Lady Eagles with 13 kills.
Saige Carey handed out 22 assists.
Both Cassidy Cunningham and Carey made three blocks.
Owensville’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Owensville is scheduled to host a sectional round Saturday, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The Dutchgirls start against District 1 champion Dexter (20-6) in the first match. That match will be followed by District 4 champion Visitation Academy (8-6) against District 2 champion Park Hills Central (24-5-3) at 2:30 p.m.
The two winners will meet in the state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.