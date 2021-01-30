The advantage stays with the Dutchgirls.
Owensville (8-5) won against the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs (6-8) Thursday in the semifinals of the Hermann Tournament, 56-47.
It was the second win of the season for Owensville head-to-head against St. Clair, having previously won on the Lady Bulldogs’ home floor in Four Rivers Conference play in December.
The Lady Bulldogs held the early lead in this one, 12-7, after one quarter.
Owensville rebounded to take a 22-19 edge into halftime. The Dutchgirls expanded their advantage in the third quarter, ending the period with a 41-31 lead.
Alohilani Bursey scored 20 points for St. Clair to lead the offense.
Ally Newton was next with 12 points.
Phoebe Arnold (seven points), Ava Brand (five), Vada Moore (two) and Annabelle Coonse (one) also got in on the scoring.
Anna Finley put through four three-point shots and cruised to a game-high 27 points for the Dutchgirls.
Emma Daniels added 16 points for Owensville, followed by Kyla Hendrix (seven), Kate Angell (three), Anna Skornia (two) and Keira Hendrix (one).
Owensville meets California for the tournament championship Friday at 8 p.m.
St. Clair plays against Hermann for third place at 6:30 p.m.