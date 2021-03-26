The early season advantage goes to the Dutchmen in the Four Rivers Baseball Classic.
Owensville (1-0) opened Pool A play for the tournament Friday with a 9-1 home victory over St. Clair (0-1).
St. Clair hosted Rolla Monday, and the Dutchmen traveled to Rolla Tuesday to conclude the three-team pool. Bracket play for the tournament is scheduled for Saturday.
An eight-run sixth inning for Owensville made the difference Friday. The score was 1-0 for much of the game after the Dutchmen scratched out one run in the bottom of the first.
St. Clair scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
“The score was not indicative of the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “It was a 1-0 game heading into the bottom of the sixth. We ended up making a couple mistakes, and Owensville scored eight in the bottom half of the sixth. Owensville did a really good job of putting the ball in play, and we made some mistakes, which opened the floodgates. That’s baseball, though. It was great to get out there, especially when we haven’t since 2019.”
Both teams finished the game with seven hits, but Owensville made five of its hits go for extra bases compared with one two-bagger for the Bulldogs.
Senior third baseman Chase Walters had the double for St. Clair and scored the run. He was driven in by Brady Simpson.
Landen Roberts and Sam Oermann both singled twice. Wes Hinson and Connor North also had one hit apiece.
Anthony Broeker reached on the only walk issued by Owensville pitcher Bryor Bogle.
Bogle pitched the complete game and struck out nine.
Blaine Downey pitched for St. Clair through the first 5.1 innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits and four walks. Downey recorded five strikeouts.
Hinson came on in relief and recorded the final two outs. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Teams from Pool B are scheduled to host Saturday’s bracket play, sending St. Clair to either Hermann, Sullivan or Washington.