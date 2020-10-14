On Tuesday, orange was stronger than green.
The Owensville Dutchgirls swept New Haven in Four Rivers Conference volleyball play, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.
Owensville improved to 8-12-3 overall, 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. New Haven fell to 6-10-3, 1-3.
“It was not our best showing,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I expected a little more energy since we split with them last week (at the Hermann Tournament).”
Hoener said unforced errors were a big part of New Haven’s downfall. New Haven had 16 hitting errors.
“It was frustrating to have that many hitting errors and bad timing with our setters this late in the season,” Hoener said.
Ellie Westermeyer led New Haven with five kills.
Lucy Hoener and Hannah Rethemeyer each had three kills. Natalie Covington and Lexi Feldman each had two kills and Peyton Sumpter added one.
Maria Sheible was the digs leader with 14. Sumpter was next with 13 and Hoener added 12.
Westermeyer logged five digs. Covington added three and Rethemeyer posted two.
Covington had eight assists. Westermeyer was next with seven. Rethemeyer added one.
Rethemeyer posted two blocks. Covington and Westermeyer each had one.
Sumpter served four aces. Hoener was next with two. Sheible and Westermeyer each had one ace.
Owensville statistics were not available at deadline.
New Haven visited Union Thursday and will host Hermann Tuesday.