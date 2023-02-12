The Dutchgirls remain unbeaten in the Four Rivers Conference through four girls basketball outings.
Owensville (16-6 overall) won on the road at Pacific (7-15, 1-4) Thursday, 46-15.
With all other conference teams holding at least two league losses, the Feb. 13 showdown between Union (5-0) and Owensville in Gasconade County would likely determine the league championship.
Owensville led, 11-4, after one quarter Thursday and 21-11 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter for Pacific, the Dutchgirls ended the period with a 42-11 lead.
“(This was) an ugly battle,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “(We) started off the first quarter really good, unfortunately we continued to miss easy shots right under the basket. Going into half time only down by 10, Owensville kept up with their press which wasn’t a threat to our girls. However, their pressure defense in a half-court setting is where we struggle to get anytime of offense ran.”
Lexi Clark posted three points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Pacific on the night.
Rhyan Murphy, Trinity Brandhorst, Sarabeth Ring, Aleyna Daniel, Jaylynn Miller and Liberty Blackburn each tallied two points.
Pacific shot 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Emma Daniels paced the Dutchgirls with 15 points.
Cam Caldwell scored 10, Ali Daniels nine and Ella Gehlert eight.
Audrey Quilacio rounded out the scoring with four points.
Pacific travels to Sullivan Monday for another Four Rivers Conference battle at 7 p.m.
