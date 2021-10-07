Two high-powered offenses combined for just short of 100 points in Week 6.
The Owensville Dutchmen (5-1, 2-1) were able to outlast the Pacific Indians (2-4, 1-3), 57-42.
The teams traded scores with a 14-14 tie after one quarter, and things knotted at 22-22 going into halftime.
Owensville broke the final tie in the last minute of the third quarter, going into the final period ahead, 44-36. The Dutchmen then extended the lead on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Alan Kopp to go up by two scores.
Pacific cut the Owensville lead back to eight points but could not halt the Owensville offense on one last scoring drive down to the final minute.
“There were a couple swinging moments,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “They scored on a kick return, which was their first score of the game, and we also gave them a fumble at the four-yard line. It was back-and-forth all the way into the fourth quarter. Even with 1:15 left, we were in a spot where if we got a stop, we would have had a chance to tie it.”
Stats
The Dutchmen hit pay dirt eight times in the contest against six scores for Pacific.
All six Pacific scores came via the ground game as junior quarterback Luke Meyer and senior running back Makai Parton carried the ball across the goal line three times apiece.
“(Parton) and Luke have done a good job at being physical,” Day said. “Our guys up front have been tremendous though in the running game as well as the passing game.”
Parton carried the ball 36 times for 259 yards to go with his three scores. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.
Meyer ran 21 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He went 6-16 in the passing game for 113 yards.
Ethan Hall led the Pacific wide receivers with three catches for 58 yards.
Trenton Johnson made two grabs for 40 yards.
For Owensville, quarterback Brendan Decker was 14-19 passing for 260 yards and three scores.
Eight times, Decker connected with receiver Derek Brandt to the tune of 139 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Decker carried 18 times for 99 yards and a score.
Owensville running back Austin Lowder carried 21 times for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive statistics were not available at print deadline.
Week 7
The Indians will face another stout offense in Week 7 as they go on the road to Festus (3-3).
Quarterback Cole Rickermann has thrown for more than 1,300 yards on the season with 14 touchdowns against just one interception.
The Tigers have lost their last two contests on the road at Hillsboro (5-1), 34-29, and North County (5-1), 41-35, after a run of three straight victories in Weeks 2-4. All three losses have come by six points or fewer.
Festus owns a 26-12 Week 2 victory over Sullivan. Following that contest, the Tigers put up 62 points in back-to-back weeks to beat Windsor (3-3) and De Soto (0-6).
Sullivan won at Pacific, 55-26, in Week 5.
District standings
Pacific heads into the final three games of the regular season ranked as the No. 3 seed in Class 4 District 2 with 26.35 points.
Vashon with Miller Career Academy (6-0, 50.6) and Union (6-0, 49.31) are vying for the top seed in the district.
Pacific holds a narrow advantage over Windsor (26.17) and Gateway (2-3, 26.09) in the hunt for the third seed.
Rounding out the district are No. 6 Affton (0-6, 11.82) and No. 7 Confluence Prep Academy Charter with Grand Center Arts Charter (0-3, 11.62).