It was senior night for the Lady Bulldogs, but a bigger night for the Dutchgirls.
In what has become the new normal for 2020, opening night was also senior night for St. Clair’s girls basketball program Monday as it hosted Owensville. In a fast-paced game, it was the Dutchgirls (3-1, 1-0) who left with the win, 73-65.
For St. Clair (1-1, 0-1), it was just the second game of the season after opening on the road at Herculaneum with a win Friday.
“My kids, I’m really proud of them,” Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said. “They played really hard and with a lot of effort and intensity. That’s really fun to play and get a win over a good St. Clair opponent tonight.”
It was a game of runs early on, and Owensville had the two biggest runs of the night, both 12-0.
“We got out and scored a little bit and they scored a little bit,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Anna Finley got hot. We had a hard time defending her tonight. (Alohilani) Bursey got into foul trouble early and they went on a run, then she got back in and we went on a run from there and it was a six-to-eight point game the rest of the way.”
Owensville held a 16-9 lead after one quarter and a 33-29 advantage at halftime.
St. Clair started the third quarter with the first three baskets to pull ahead, but that was its final lead of the game as Owensville sparked its second big run of the night to take back control for good.
After three quarters, the Dutchgirls’ lead stood at 60-48.
Outside shooting was a high point for Owensville, which made 10 shots from beyond the three-point arc in the contest.
Half of those three-point shots came from Finley, who led the Dutchgirls with 35 points.
“Anna’s just a special talent,” Flanagan said. “She can do a lot of things with the ball in her hands, but it’s even more important for us what she does when the ball’s not in her hands. She can communicate to her teammates where they should be and how they should move and just enhances our whole team.”
Bursey led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points.
A key feature of the St. Clair offense was Bursey’s long passes to beat the press.
“Lani (would’ve been) a great softball player,” Johnson said. “She has a great arm. She can throw it from out of bounds all the way down to the other box. That’s our advantage for beating the press.”
Ally Newton was next for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points.
“Ally Newton did a great job today,” Johnson said. “She almost had a triple-double.”
Also scoring for St. Clair were Phoebe Arnold (14 points), Vada Moore (eight), Mackenzie Lowder (two), Annabelle Coonse (one) and Grace Moore (one).
Behind Finley for the Dutchgirls were Emma Daniels (14 points), Kyla Hendrix (11), Kate Angell (nine), Landry Watson (two) and Anna Skornia (two).
St. Clair is scheduled to compete at the Linn Tournament next week, which will conclude the 2020 portion of its season.
The Lady Bulldogs next play at home Jan. 6 against Northwest, starting at 6 p.m.