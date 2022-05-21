It took a game-tying score in the bottom of the seventh inning and a winning score in the eighth to carry the Owensville baseball Dutchmen to a winner Monday.
Owensville (10-10-1), the top seed in Class 4 District 4, narrowly survived at home against No. 4 St. Clair (5-10), 2-1, in the district semifinal.
The Dutchmen thus advance to take on No. 2 Sullivan for the district title Thursday at 5 p.m. in Owensville.
St. Clair starting pitcher Joey Rego lasted 6.1 innings before finally surrendering an unearned run on three hits and two walks. Rego fired four strikeouts.
Anthony Broeker pitched the final 0.2 of an inning for the Bulldogs and gave up one run on three hits and a walk.
Derek Brandt was the winning pitcher for the Dutchmen. Across 6.2 innings, he allowed one unearned run on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Michael Steinbeck tossed the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run and surrendering just one hit.
St. Clair collected eight hits, all singles.
Jayden Fitzgerald and Cameron Long led with a pair of knocks apiece.
CJ Taylor, Broeker, Gabe Martinez and Rego each had one hit.
Broeker, who also drew two walks, scored the only St. Clair run in the top of the sixth on a play where Rego reached on an error.
Taylor stole two bases.
Dominic Grigaitis was the first hero for the Dutchmen, driving in the tying run on a line drive to left field, allowing Connor Flynn to score on an error.
After back-to-back singles and an intentional walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the eight with nobody out, Logan Evans singled to left field to score Gavin Loague for the winning run.
Sullivan advanced to the district championship game with a 4-3 victory over Salem.