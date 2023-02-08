Owensville’s Dutchgirls had to fight back from a halftime deficit Monday to remain perfect in Four Rivers Conference play, winning at New Haven, 57-44.
New Haven (10-10, 1-3) led Owensville (15-5, 3-0) after one quarter, 13-10, and at the half, 27-26.
The Dutchgirls grabbed the lead in the third quarter, 45-31, and held on for the 57-44 win.
“We competed hard on both ends of the floor,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
Owensville, held to two three-point baskets in the first half, hit three in the third quarter while taking the lead.
Allison Daniels led the Dutchgirls with 23 points, hitting two of the team’s five three-point baskets and going 5-8 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Dutchgirls were 14-27 from the stripe.
Camryn Caldwell was next with 14 points. Emma Daniels had 13.
Audrey Quilacio had four points, Cameron Nowack scored two and Ella Gehlert added one.
New Haven was paced by Brenna Langenberg’s 17 points. She went 7-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven was 11-23 from the line.
Jessica Underwood was next with 10 points.
Alayna Lagemann closed with six points, Liz Luecke chipped in with five, Lindsey Steinbeck had four and Tressa Carver added two points.
“Offensively, we wanted to control the tempo, and get high-percentage scoring opportunities, and we were able to do that for a good portion of the game,” Peirick said. “We knew that Owensville can score points in a hurry if they are able to force turnovers that lead to transition buckets, so we had an emphasis on limiting live-ball turnovers. Outside of the third quarter, I thought our girls did a good job of that.”
New Haven returns to action against Sullivan Thursday in league action. That’s the final home game.
The Lady Shamrocks close the season next Monday at Hermann and next Thursday at St. Clair.
New Haven is the top seed for the Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Crystal City and has a first-round bye. New Haven plays either Caledonia Valley or O’Fallon Christian Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.