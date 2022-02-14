Keira Hendrix scored from the lane with 13 seconds to play Thursday, lifting the Owensville Dutchgirls to a 40-38 win at Union.
“Union outplayed us for three quarters,” Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said. “In the fourth quarter, something clicked with my kids. They didn’t want to lose. I think that hate-losing mentality supersedes the joy of winning for them. When it got down to it, they just needed to win and they wanted to pull it out.”
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said his team gave a good performance.
“We’re playing young kids,” Rapert said. “At one point, we were playing five freshmen. I told them this would have been a special win because they’re at the peak of their program. We’ve got to clean some things up. Just about every game we’ve lost has been like that. It’s a tough one to take, for sure.”
Owensville (15-5, 3-0) trailed for most of the game before retaking the lead on an Anna Finley three-point shot with 59 seconds to play, 37-36.
“When it came down to it, who knocks down the go-ahead basket? Anna Finley, our captain and all-stater, steps up with ice in her veins and makes the shot,” Flanagan said. “That’s a real high-risk shot in that situation. That girl had no doubt about it when she took the shot.”
Union (12-8, 2-3) wasn’t ready to give up. The Lady ’Cats got a basket from Lucy Koenigsfeld with 26 seconds to play, going back on top, 38-37.
“We went on a little drought there and really didn’t get a shot there,” Rapert said. “Some credit to them, but the rest of it is on us. We’ve got to get better.”
Owensville worked the ball to Hendrix, who came through for the go-ahead shot.
After Union was called for a turnover while working for a shot, Finley knocked down one of two free throws to seal the win.
“That was a lot of scoring at the end for a game that didn’t have much scoring,” Flanagan said.
“We missed two or three front ends of one-and-ones,” Rapert said. “When you don’t get to shoot those second foul shots against a team like that, it will hurt. I told them before the game that if we had more than 20 turnovers, it wasn’t going to be good. We had 22.”
Union was able to react to Owensville’s pressure while applying its own defense to the Dutchgirls. Union jumped to a 15-10 lead and kept Owensville uncomfortable in the second quarter, leading at the half, 23-17.
Union was up though three quarters, 34-26.
“Credit to Coach Rapert and his girls,” Flanagan said. “He does such a good job. They play so hard and scramble all over the place. They gave us everything they wanted and then some. I’m happy we were able to come out of this one with a win because this is a tough environment to play in and they’re a good team.”
Finley was Owensville’s leading scorer with 15 points. She scored eight of Owensville’s 14 in the final quarter. Finley hit two three-point shots and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Emma Daniels was next with 13 points. She hit three three-point baskets.
Hendrix scored eight points with six of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Camryn Caldwell and Ella Gehlert each scored two points.
Owensville hit five three-point shots and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
“We did a good job,” Rapert said. “We contained them well and gave them trouble. We made them take some shots they didn’t want to take.”
For Union, Sophia Helling led the way with 11 points, including one of Union’s four three-point baskets. She was 4-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union went 8-12.
Isabelle Gilbert netted nine points.
Kelsey Brake scored eight points with one three-point shot. She went 3-5 from the stripe.
Koenigsfeld closed with four points.
Mya Minor and Ava Eagan each hit a three-point basket to finish with three points apiece.
Union is back in action Saturday, playing St. Francis Borgia Regional in the Borgia Tournament semifinals. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Union hosts Sullivan Monday in a Four Rivers Conference game.
The Dutchgirls host Hickman Friday before traveling to St. James Monday for a key Four Rivers Conference showdown.