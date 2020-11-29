Welcome to high school, Emma Daniels.
On a night of big-scoring performances, Daniels netted 25 points with five three-point baskets in her high school basketball debut, a 71-55 win at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said there is much more to come from Daniels.
“Emma is a special talent,” Flanagan said. “She can do things I can’t teach. I know she is a freshman, but she is unlike any freshman you will see. She anticipates on defense like a veteran player and she is efficient, 71 percent from three-point range. This may be hard to believe, but we have only scratched the surface of her talent.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said Owensville capitalized on her team’s weaknesses.
“We know the biggest person we lost from last year was our point guard,” Houlihan said. “So, coming in and having to play a pressure defense like Owensville right off the bat was going to be tough. Our strength is in our bigs. Too many turnovers even get to them a lot of times. We’ve got a lot of kids who are playing in different places. We have a lot of growing to do.”
Daniels, who had five rebounds, two assists and two steals, got hot during the second quarter, scoring 11 points as the Dutchgirls turned a 22-20 deficit into a 33-26 advantage.
She also was credited with 10 deflections as Owensville recorded 25 steals on Borgia turnovers.
“Their game is to blitz you,” Houlihan said. “We had defensive breakdowns. They’ll throw up 30 threes from out there. If they air-ball it, it doesn’t matter. They’ll come right back at you. They’ve got that speed that we couldn’t adjust to.”
Flanagan said the Owensville defense was relentless.
“Our ball pressure was intense,” Flanagan said. “We were able to make Borgia uncomfortable with relentless pressure in various ways. Our ability to be multiple on the defensive end keeps our opponents thinking. We were far from perfect. We missed some assignments and got lost in rotation, but our effort and hustle is able to make up for any breakdowns.”
Daniels wasn’t Owensville’s only big scorer. Junior Anna Finley closed with 25 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds. She was a force on Owensville’s press defense as well.
“Finley is our general,” Flanagan said. “She knows exactly what we are doing and elevates her teammates. Her basketball IQ is out of this world. It may sound cliche, but she is our coach on the floor. Her skill set has only developed to greater heights. In a game where she struggled from the field, she still came close to a triple-double.”
However, the game’s leading scorer wore white. Borgia junior Kaitlyn Patke netted 31 of her team’s 55 points. She went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
“Kaitlyn could handle herself inside,” Houlihan said. “That’s what we have to focus on.”
The game was close early. Owensville led after one quarter, 18-16, after getting baskets from Finley and sophomore Landry Watson late in the quarter.
Borgia was up before Owensville’s big run in the second quarter. The Dutchgirls never looked back. Owensville led 35-30 at the half and 57-46 after three quarters.
Juniors Keira and Kyla Hendrix both scored six points for the Dutchgirls. Watson and senior Kate Angell both closed with four points and Anna Skornia ended with three.
Patke did most of Borgia’s scoring with 31 points. Next was Callyn Weber with eight points. She hit both of Borgia’s three-point baskets.
Lexi Meyer had five points while Grace Rickman and Jenna Ulrich each had four points. Audrey Richardson added two points and Mya Hillermann netted one.
For the Dutchgirls, Angell and Katelyn Landolt each had six rebounds. Skornia ended with five. Keira Hendrix had four while Watson, Kyla Hendrix and Leah Reed posted one rebound apiece.
Others with assists were Angell with three and Landolt, Watson and Keira Hendrix with one apiece.
Keira Hendrix and Skornia both had three steals. Angell, Kyla Hendrix and Watson ended with two apiece and Reed had one.
“I felt like we left about 15-18 points on the floor,” Flanagan said. “Whether that was a missed layup or three, and that’s what makes us scary. We didn’t play our best and still scored 71. We will be a fun team to watch, I am excited for our programs opportunity to be special moving forward.”
Borgia played without senior post player Avery Lackey, who is quarantined. Lackey is a four-year starter.
“She can handle the ball and calm down everyone,” Houlihan said. “We definitely missed her tonight.”