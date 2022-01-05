Owensville will be the focus of the Four Rivers Conference wrestling world Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Dutchmen are hosting the Four Rivers Conference boys and girls wrestling tournaments starting at 1:30 p.m.
Joining host Owensville will be St. Clair, Pacific, Union, St. James and Sullivan.
Each weight class will have a six-person round robin with weight classes being seeded via the Track Wrestling software.
The top team for each tournament will receive a trophy. Medals will be presented to wrestlers finishing first and second in each weight class.
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student.
Senior citizens and children under five will be admitted free.
The tournament will be streamed through the NFHS Network (www.NFHSNetwork.com). A subscription is required. Users can browse Owensville High School to find the event.