The Owensville basketball teams secured back to back Four Rivers Conference wins at home Thursday and Friday.
The Dutchgirls (18-6, 6-0) raced to a 60-13 victory against New Haven (14-10, 3-4) Thursday and the Dutchmen (7-12, 2-4) followed up the next night with a 53-44 win over the Shamrocks (12-13, 1-6).
In the girls game, Owensville jumped out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter. The score stood at 36-7 at halftime and 54-9 after three periods.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
In Friday’s boys game, the teams were locked in a 9-9 tie after one quarter.
Owensville pulled ahead in the second period, taking a 23-13 lead into the halt. The Dutchmen remained in front, 36-27, after three quarters.
New Haven’s statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Will Lauth and Bryce Payne each led the Dutchmen with 12 points apiece.
Brendan Decker poured in 11 points.
Other scorers included Landon Valley (eight points), Garrett Crosby (six) and Austin Lowder (four).
The Shamrocks opened the Class 2 District 4 boys tournament Monday with a 64-15 victory over Viburnum. The New Haven boys play again Wednesday against tournament host Crystal City at 7 p.m.
New Haven’s girls received a first-round bye as the top seed in Class 2 District 4 and play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Bismarck at Crystal City.