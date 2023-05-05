Top awards from the Four Rivers Conference girls track meet went back to Gasconade County Monday.
Owensville won the team title, scoring 177 points.
Two other teams topped 100 points. Pacific was second at 124 points while Hermann scored 110 points.
“We had a really strong day in the field events,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “We moved a lot of people around to some different events and were doing our best to score as many points as possible. The field athletes really showed out.”
Hermann senior Katy Menke, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and finished third in the 400, was named the FRC female athlete of the year.
St. Clair placed fourth with 93 points while Union (74), Sullivan (53), New Haven (53) and St. James (44) rounded out the team standings.
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said it was a good test for the upcoming postseason meets.
“This is our first morning/afternoon meet of the season and we seemed a bit out of sorts at times,” Tucker said. “That is one of the things about the conference meet that I like because it gets us used to competing at times more in line with district, sectional and state.”
New Haven hosts its district meet this Saturday. The sectional meet also will be at New Haven.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Owensville junior Emma Daniels claimed the first of her three individual titles with a time of 13.24. Hermann’s Alaina Worland and St. Clair’s Vada Moore also earned all-conference status by placing second and third.
• 200-meter dash — Daniels won with a time of 27.6. Moore and Owensville’s Saylor Richardson were next.
• 400-meter dash — Daniels dashed to the win in 1:02.4. Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel and Hermann’s Menke were next.
• 800-meter run — Menke was the winner in 2:33.6. Owensville’s Ilene Limberg and Brynn Wright were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Menke won in 5:28.14 with Owensville’s Limberg next. Brooklyn Cannon of St. Clair was third.
• 3,200-meter run — Menke’s time of 12:27.93 was the best in the event. Limberg was second with Union’s Viola Johanson third.
• 100-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Lexi Lay won with a time of 17.24. Her teammate, Arionna Edmonds, was second with Owensville’s Emma-lee Wehmeyer third.
“Arionna Edmonds is another freshman that’s been impressive for us,” Menderski said. “She was sick and really gutted out another eight points for us there.”
• 300-meter hurdles — Cylee Schatzler of St. Clair captured the win in 50.6. Owensville’s Wehmeyer was second with Lay placing third.
• 400-meter relay — Owensville won with a time of 52.75. Hermann and New Haven followed.
• 800-meter relay — Owensville captured the win in 1:54.94. New Haven and Hermann were next to the stripe.
“I believe our biggest improvement was the girls 800 relay which improved its time by 3 seconds and finished second with Brookelyn Vogelsang, Morgan Guehne, Gigi Peraino and Isabella Groner running,” Tucker said.
• 1,600-meter relay — Owensville won with a time of 4:30.55. Pacific and St. Clair earned the next two spots.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s team of Kelsey Brake, Abby Spurgeon, Jada Ahner and Cordelia Schreck was listed as the winner in 10:51.19. Owensville and St. Clair followed.
• Shot put — New Haven’s Aubri Meyer won with a best throw of 11.56 meters. Pacific’s McKenna Lay was second with Tirzah Dodorico of Hermann third.
• Discus — St. Clair’s Emma Talleur won with a top throw of 32.76 meters. Pacific’s Molly Prichard and New Haven’s Mekela Waters were next.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Abby Peterson cleared 1.55 meters to win. Liberty Blackburn of Pacific was second with Owensville’s Ella Gehlert third.
“I just cannot say enough about Liberty Blackburn,” Menderski said. “It was windy and cold when she was jumping and she matched a personal best.”
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Moore landed at 4.95 meters for the win. Owensville’s Daniels was second with Lexi Lay of Pacific third.
• Triple jump — Peterson won with a distance of 10.2 meters, edging her teammate, Eva Heady, for the title. Moore was third.
• Pole vault — Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry was the winner, clearing 2.6 meters. Jenna Vandergriffe of Owensville was second and St. James’ Ariana Jones was third.
• Javelin — Meyer won for the host school, throwing 35.64 meters. Pacific’s McKenna Lay was second with Pacific’s Jenna Adair placing third.
“McKenna Lay has been really impressive as a freshman and Jenna Adair had a new personal best by three meters,” Menderski said.