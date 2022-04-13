It took eight innings, but the Owensville Dutchmen managed to leave St. Clair High School Thursday with a 9-7 Four Rivers Conference baseball win.
Owensville improved to 5-4-2 overall, 1-0 in the Four Rivers Conference, with the win.
St. Clair, the defending league champion, dropped to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the league.
The Dutchmen came ready to play, scoring single runs in the first two frames. Owensville added three runs in the third and another one in the fourth. After a run in the top of the fifth, the Dutchmen led, 6-0.
St. Clair’s comeback started with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Owensville scored one run and St. Clair tied it with a five-run rally.
That’s how it stood until the top of the ninth, when Owensville scored twice, taking the lead for good.
St. Clair outhit Owensville, 10-9, but made five errors to Owensville’s three.
CJ Taylor paced the St. Clair offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Anthony Broeker, Gabe Martinez and Joey Rego each had two hits. Martinez and Rego doubled.
Jayden Fitzgerald singled.
Jordan Rodrigue and Broeker both walked twice. Carter Short and Cameron Long walked once.
Rodrigue added a sacrifice. Broeker, Martinez and Short stole bases.
Broeker and Martinez both scored twice. Taylor, Rodrigue and Short scored once.
Martinez and Rego each had three RBIs.
Broeker started on the hill for the Bulldogs, going 3.1 innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits, one walk and four hit batters. He struck out six.
Taylor was next on the mound and he went 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Martinez threw two innings, allowing two walks. He struck out a pair.
Sam Ruszala pitched the final inning and took the decision. Neither of the two runs were earned. He gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Gavin Loague homered for Owensville.
Dominic Grigaitis, Logan Evans and Landon Valley doubled.
Evans and Bryce Payne each stole three bases.
Derek Brandt started on the hill for Owensville. He went four innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three.
Valley was up next for the Dutchmen. St. Clair scored seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks over two innings. Valley fanned three.
Michael Steinbeck earned the victory. He allowed one hit over two innings while striking out a pair.