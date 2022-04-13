Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.