The Dutchmen managed to escape Pacific with a victory in Week 6.
Owensville (4-2, 2-1) defeated the Indians (0-6, 0-4), 22-12, preventing Pacific from registering its first victory of the season.
Pacific led at halftime, 12-7, taking advantage of a pair of interceptions that led to two Raidon Fowler rushing scores.
Scoring in the short field had been a bugaboo for the Pacific offense in recent weeks with multiple turnovers on downs in the opposing red zone against both Union and Sullivan.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of converting some things,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said of Friday’s performance. “I think we only had two penalties tonight, but they were at critical times. It’s tough finding ways to pull things out and we’ve got to continue to get better at that.”
Bonus plays were the difference as Pacific whiffed on both a point-after try and an attempt to run it in for two while the Dutchmen succeeded at both to hold a 15-12 lead after Garrett Crosby’s go-ahead rushing score midway through the third quarter.
Pacific threatened to take the lead back as they drove into the Owensville red zone in the fourth quarter, but a costly fumble at the 10-yard line ended the chance.
Then, because Pacific had been unable to draw even on bonus plays despite both sides having found the end zone twice, the Indians went for it on fourth down on their next position while deep in their own territory.
A stop there put Owensville in prime position to tack on a final insurance score in the closing minutes.
“I don’t feel like a team that’s 0-6,” Day said. “We move the ball every week and are finding ways to do that. We’re just struggling to finish at the end. Our guys are playing really hard. Defensively, we’re fitting correctly. We’re doing a lot of things you need to do to win football games. We’re just not doing enough of them and all together.”
The win is the fourth in a row for the Dutchmen in the head-to-head series with Pacific, and Owensville’s third win over its former coach, Day, since he took over at the helm for Pacific in 2020.
Statistics
Pacific’s freshman quarterback, Seth Stack, was 13-28 passing for 144 yards. He netted a three-yard loss on 10 carries.
“Seth is getting better every week,” Day said. “Colton (Kossuth, freshman running back) is running the ball like someone who’s not a freshman. I feel like our receivers are starting to make some plays after they catch the ball, we did a better job of tackling in space, and I’m loving that the last two games we’ve only had two penalties.”
Weston Kulick (56 yards) and Jaden Thomas (44) both made five catches.
Thomas also carried once for 16 yards.
Izach Reeder grabbed two catches for 36 yards.
Kossuth carried 25 times for 111 yards and caught one pass for eight yards.
Fowler gained 32 yards on six carries.
Arion Echols picked up three yards on one carry.
Trey Kulick and Reeder each interception Owensville quarterback Colton Fisher.
Fowler recorded a sack.
Patrick Eversmeyer led in total tackles with 17.
Echols was in on eight stops.
Other tacklers included Weston Kulick (seven), Nathaniel Knaff (seven), Ian Sizemore (five), Fowler (four), Thomas (four), Trey Kulick (three), Kossuth (two), Blake McKay (two), Reeder (two), Cade Martin (one), Christopher Overman (one) and Peyton Cherkauer (one).
Week 7
For 12 years straight, the Indians have had an annual nonconference date with the Festus Tigers.
All 12 times, the Tigers have gotten the win, dating back to 2010.
Pacific has come close several times, most notably a pair of 35-32 losses at Festus in 2019 and 2021 and a 20-18 loss at Festus in 2011.
At 2-4, the Tigers are far from invincible. Festus averages a score of 31.3 points per game, but allows just as much and even a little more to opposing offenses to the tune of 34.2 points per game.
Festus has taken losses to Ste. Genevieve, 50-35, Valle Catholic, 48-20, Hillsboro, 58-21, and North County, 30-20.
The two wins have come against Windsor, 36-6, and De Soto, 56-7.
District
St. Mary’s (5-1, 52) continues to sit atop the Class 4 District 2 standings with a slight edge over Rockwood Summit (5-1, 50.85).
Union (6-0, 47.5) holds the No. 3 seed.
Nos. 4-5 in the district are Gateway (3-3, 33.17), Windsor (3-3, 29) and Affton (2-4, 24.5).
Pacific currently sits as the No. 7 team in the district and would play on the road at Summit in Week 10 if no changes occur in the next three weeks.
Box Score
UNI - 0+7+8+7=22
PAC - 6+6+0+0=12
First Quarter
PAC - Raidon Fowler 6 run (kick failed), 0:50
Second Quarter
OWE - Tanner Meyer 26 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 10:15
PAC - Fowler 12 run (run failed), 0:49
Third Quarter
OWE - Garrett Crosby 23 run (Connor Fisher), 6:28
Fourth Quarter
OWE - Meyer 2 run (Whelan kick), 2:05