Overtime is Wildcat Time.
Playing for the third time this season in extra sessions, the Union Wildcats (6-2-1) edged North County Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium, 3-2.
This time, Union went into the second overtime before Will Herbst scored with 7:38 to play in the second overtime for the win.
“It was a great come-from-behind win for our team,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “My main focus was I wanted 120-percent effort from everyone of the boys. I thought we played hard in the first half but made a couple costly mistakes that lead to two goals for North County.”
North County took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Union came back to tie it in the second half on goals by Daniel Thwing and Jack Wagnaar. Wagnaar’s goal was on a penalty kick.
Diego Orozco, Wagnaar and Ardell Young were credited with assists.
Ian Meyer played in goal, making 15 saves over 94 minutes.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and kept the talk positive,” Wideman said. “I continued to ask for all the effort they have on every play. In the second half, the boys came out with a couple of different chances by playing the diagonal ball over the top to Daniel Thwing and Wil Herbst.”
Wideman said the winning goal came on a play where many players touched the ball.
“In the second overtime, Jack won the ball from a goal kick and played the ball to Luke Smith,” Wideman said. “Luke played a great through ball to a streaking Diego Orozco. Diego took one touch and hit a great left-footed shot to the far post. The goalie made a diving save but pushed the rebound right in front of the goal where Wil Herbst was fallowing up on the play put the ball in the back of the net.”
Union hosts St. Clair in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday.