Wrestling will venture out into the great outdoors Friday.
Washington High School is planning its first outdoor wrestling meet to open the season Friday at Scanlan Stadium, starting at 4 p.m.
The event will feature both a varsity boys and varsity girls dual with mats placed on the track and spectators in the football stands.
The Washington girls, the third-place team in the state last winter, take on the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs in the girls portion of the contest.
The Washington boys will be wrestling against Westminster Christian Academy.
Washington’s cheerleading team, dance team and band are expected to be part of the meet.