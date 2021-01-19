Roll with the changes.
That’s been the mantra for high school athletic teams in 2020-21 and Monday was no different for the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights.
Slated for a tri-meet at Orchard Farm, the Knights ended up falling in a dual contest to the host Eagles, 34-24. Bishop DuBourg, the third school scheduled to compete, was not able to make the event.
There was no girls meet.
Borgia won two of the five contested bouts against Orchard Farm.
• Joseph Lause (126) pinned Orchard Farm’s David Beck in 0:27.
• Nathan Boone (160) also won in the opening minute, pinning Cole Stephens in 0:46.
Orchard Farm won three contested matches.
• Donte Lewis (132) earned a 13-1 major decision against Luke Imholte.
• Brandon Cheatham (145) pinned Borgia’s Estiven Levin in 5:53.
• Omar Payne (152) pinned Borgia’s Joseph Volmert in 1:07.
Borgia won two matches by forfeit as Oliver Mace (170) and Brynner Frankenberg (182) were unopposed.
Orchard Farm’s Liam Borgsmiller (106), Jeremy Goslin (113) and Hank Dunkmann (138) won uncontested matches for the host team.