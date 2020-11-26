The Washington basketball Lady Jays led for nearly the full first half in the season opener Friday.
However, Orchard Farm (1-0) took the lead in the final moments of the first half and held it the rest of the way for a 47-31 win over the hosting Lady Jays (0-1).
Washington opened with a full-court press that resulted in several steals during an 8-2 run to start the game.
“We turned them over, but then we started turning over,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We’d get possession and cough it up and get excited. We had trouble getting composure at times and they played with a lot of energy too.”
The Lady Jays remained ahead, 9-7, at the end of the first quarter.
A three-point shot by Olivia Montani in the final minute of the second quarter put Orchard Farm ahead, 20-17, going into halftime.
That was the first triple of the contest, but it opened the floodgates as the Lady Eagles poured in five more from beyond the arc in the second half.
“They took over the game,” Light said. “They just slowly took over the lead at halftime and then in the third quarter, they pretty much just owned it. They were a lot more aggressive.”
Orchard Farm extended its lead to 32-24 at the end of the third period.
“We turned it around and played the hardest we have in the fourth quarter,” Light said. “We had a chance and we just missed several chip shots that would have brought it down to six and we just kept missing those. Finally, they just expanded it again on us.”
Grace Landwehr led the Washington scoring tally with eight points.
Allie Huddleston netted seven points. Abi Waters scored four and Sara Heggemann added three.
Gabby Lindemann, Paige Robinson, Avery Street and Taylor Brown all scored two points.
Kylie Williams led Orchard Farm with 12 points, including a trio of three-point baskets.
Montani finished with eight points.
Other scorers included Maddy Shelton (six points), Katy Beth Brown (five), Olivia Goeke (five), Camryn Nelson (four), Amelia Thro (four) and Gabi Doza (three).
Washington played its second game of the season Tuesday at Pacific. The Lady Jays will next play at Union Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.